Triple H wants to have two World Championships in WWE by SummerSlam, GiveMeSport has learned.

By the big pay-per-view in August 2023, WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport that fans can expect to see one top champion on Raw, and another on SmackDown.

The issue surrounding Roman Reigns being WWE's only World Champion has been described as Vince McMahon's "final mess", and Triple H is working on overcoming it.

What is Vince McMahon's "final mess"?

Since WrestleMania 39, there has only one World Champion, with Roman Reigns beating Brock Lesnar to merge the WWE Championship and Universal Championship.

The title unification has been heavily criticised by fans, with many feeling as if WWE would be much better off having two World titles, giving more wrestlers the opportunity to fight in main event slots.

This idea has been backed up by WrestleVotes, who tells GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview that Triple H wants to fix Vince's "final mess" and have two World titles by SummerSlam.

This is the final mess, and you really can call it a mess. This is the final obstacle and the new team is working to overcome that. There was never a plan when Roman Reigns won the titles a year ago. Triple H was handed this mess, By SummerSlam, there's gonna be two titles.

While some had speculated it'd be done by WrestleMania, it seems like fans will only have to wait another four months or so for WWE to separate the World Championships and have two top titles.

What were Triple H's plans for WrestleMania 39?

Interestingly enough, it seems like Triple H had been hoping to fix Vince's "final mess" before he's actually going to be able to.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that 'The Game' had plans to have two World Championship matches at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock have been able to make the show.

When the plan was for The Rock v Reigns to main event night two, night one would have had a WWE Championship match between two of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

Instead, after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble, Cody will now challenge Roman for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, with that being the only men's world title match on the show.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Triple H's plans to split the Universal and WWE Championships at some stage in 2023.

