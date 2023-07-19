Pat McAfee, if reports are to be believed, could be on his way back to WWE.

The former NFL star's last appearance came at WrestleMania 39, when he surprised The Miz and defeated him in an impromptu singles match.

Speculations have now emerged possibly revealing when fans can expect to see McAfee in WWE next, and what he could be doing.

When will Pat McAfee return to WWE?

Pat McAfee is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the world of sports.

The podcaster had a great stint in WWE as a commentator on SmackDown, before he moved to football leagues for commentary and other mic work.

Apart from that, McAfee has had a brilliant time in the squared circle as well, making his in-ring main roster debut at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Austin Theory and stunned the world with his tremendous in-ring skills.

Image Credits: WWE

McAfee also faced Baron Corbin in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022, defeating the former NXT star to etch his name as one of the most talented part-timers in the current era.

McAfee's last in-ring appearance came as a surprise to the wrestling world. He made a surprise entrance during WrestleMania 39 which eventually ended up into an impromptu match against The Miz.

With SummerSlam 2023 approaching, the WWE Universe is wondering when McAfee will make his next appearance. The Miz named McAfee during his segment on Raw this week and mentioned how overpaid the part-timer was.

In addition to that, during a local interview, Miz mentioned that he wanted a rematch against McAfee which has increased speculations of the former commentator's return. With his name being called out numerous times, a possible Pat McAfee appearance and match might be in the cards very soon.

Image Credits: WWE

What's next for the Miz with SummerSlam approaching?

The Miz, who has been described as 'fantastic' lately, has found his way to the top with young stars for quite some time now.

After having a hard time against Tommaso Ciampa recently, the A-lister brought out Bronson Reed as a backup to make things easier against the recently returned star.

Now that SummerSlam is approaching, Triple H might not make a mistake by keeping Miz off TV. Undoubtedly, the A-Lister is one of the biggest stars in the industry and is expected to have a big match at the premium live event.

With speculation of a possible Pat McAfee appearance, a match against him could be in the cards for SummerSlam 2023. However, if things don't turn out that way, Triple H might plan a stipulation match for Miz against Tommaso Ciampa might be in plans.

Image Credits: WWE

This could also be a ladder for Bronson Reed to elevate him to the top as a dominating and dangerous guy. Eventually a possible betrayal from The Miz could lead to a massive storyline resulting in another match for The Miz in near future. With exciting things seemingly in plan for the A-lister, the WWE Universe may expect some massive storylines incoming.

