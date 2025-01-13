WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Lesvesque has spoken out after Quinyon Mitchell of the Philadelphia Eagles went viral for attempting to recreate his famous pedigree finishing move in Sunday night's NFC Wildcard Playoff win over the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mitchell effectively sealed the Eagles' passage into the Divisional round by intercepting a deep throw from Packers' quarterback, Jordan Love, in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. After picking off Love, the Eagles man called over fellow cornerback, Cooper Dejean, to celebrate the steal with a nod to 'The Game' and his iconic finisher.

However, things did not quite go to plan for the two Eagles cornerbacks, as DeJean fell to the turf despite Mitchell not getting hold of his arms and locking him down first. The result was an attempt at the move that couldn't have gone worse - and with an audience of millions watching around the world - it was never going to go unnoticed.