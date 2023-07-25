LA Knight is rumored to get a major push from WWE in the next few months.

Given that the WWE Universe has been rallying behind him for quite some time now, Knight getting to the top of the roster would be a sight to behold.

With SummerSlam approaching, LA Knight doesn’t have anything confirmed for the premium live event yet. However, as per a recent update, Triple H is making some plans for LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023.

Latest News on LA Knight

LA Knight hasn’t had a lot of wins to celebrate for the past few weeks. While the WWE Universe expected him to get to the winning side after his loss at Money in the Bank, but things haven’t turned around yet.

His last loss came in the fatal 4-way match for the United States Invitational on SmackDown.

Earlier, an update was released claiming that WWE was hesitant on giving Knight the big push that he deserved.

Image Credits: WWE

The update stated that the SmackDown star’s behavior backstage was a problem for many in the company which raised doubts for Triple H and others among the management.

However, it seems like WWE might go with LA Knight and give him the major push that the WWE Universe has been talking about for months.

What are Triple H’s plans for LA Knight at SummerSlam?

While the big push may not be in the cards as of now, Triple H has reportedly planned to give an opportunity to LA Knight for SummerSlam.

As per a report from BWE, the Creative Head of the company has planned a segment for the megastar at SummerSlam.

Image Source: Koimoi

However, with storylines in the making, the segment could be turned into a match for the Premium Live Event.

This nearly confirms that the WWE Universe would be able to see the Smackdown star live at the event in Detroit, Michigan.

What does the SummerSlam card look like?

SummerSlam 2023 seems to be stacked with some blockbuster matches. Starting with the Tribal Combat featuring Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso, the card for SummerSlam is star-studded.

The event will also feature a rematch between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

In addition to that, Ricochet vs Logan Paul was made official this week on Raw and is expected to be a banger.

Asuka will put her Women’s Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Image Credits: WWE

Gunther will also defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre which could eventually lead to the end of the Ring General’s historic title reign.

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar III is also set to take place at the event which would likely be the final showdown of their rivalry. With more matches confirmed and some still in the making, Summerslam 2023 seems to be very exciting. The premium live event will be hosted on August 5, 2023 in the Ford Field Stadium in Detroit.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Summerslam 2023 and LA Knight.