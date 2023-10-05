Highlights Triple H has already started planning for WrestleMania XL and has locked in the main event matches for both nights.

WWE has internally decided on two big title matches for the show, including Roman Reigns' opponent for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense.

The women's title matches at WrestleMania XL are also confirmed, with Rhea Ripley expected to be the Women's World Champion walking into the event in April 2024

With the excitement for WrestleMania XL building, WWE has hinted at some interesting storylines for the show, and it's emerged that Triple H is already thinking about what matches to put on.

The show might still be six months away, but according to a new report, Triple H has locked in some of his plans for the show, including which matches will be main eventing both nights.

The report also explains that WWE has internally decided on two big title matches that fans can expect, unless something changes, to take place at the show in April 2024.

Latest news on WrestleMania 40

After some interesting storylines showcased in the past few weeks, WWE has garnered a lot of attention to their product. With NXT leveling up to become the third main brand of the company, the wrestling giant has managed to keep fans gripped for every show.

And with WrestleMania fast approaching, the company has a major card to fill up with some exciting matches, and ensure that the extra casual fans that have tuned into the product are turned into regular viewers over the next few months.

With more than 90,000 tickets sold across both nights, WrestleMania XL has millions in the WWE Universe excited, and Triple H has already started planning for the biggest show of next year.

However, a new report from Ringside News suggests that WWE and Triple H have the main event matches and the women's title matches confirmed for WrestleMania XL, even though the show is around half a year away.

While the matches have not been revealed in the report, it seems like WWE has picked either The Rock or Cody Rhodes as the opponent for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defence, with it seeming more likely the ex-AEW star is going to be the man selected.

Though rumors of The Rock returning for a match against the 'Tribal Chief' have fueled up since Dwayne Johnson's appearance at SmackDown, it seems like Cody will get to finish his story at the biggest show of 2024, something that many fans are hoping would be the case.

Real Name Dwayne Johnson Cody Runnels Leati Joseph Anoaʻi Ring Name The Rock Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns Date of Birth May 2, 1972 (age 51) 30 June, 1985 (age 38) May 25, 1985 (age 38) Height 6ft 5" 6ft 2" 6ft 3" Weight 260lbs 220lbs 265lbs Trained By Pat Patterson, Rocky Johnson & Tom Prichard Al Snow, Danny Davis, Dusty Rhodes, Randy Orton, Ricky Morton & Shawn Spears Afa Anoaʻi, Sika Anoaʻi, Dusty Rhodes & Steve Keirn Debut March 10, 1996 16 June, 2006 August 19, 2010 Titles Won 8x WWE Championship, 2x WCW World Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 5x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2000 Royal Rumble match winner 2x Intercontinental Championship, 3x WWE Tag Team Championship, 3x World Tag Team Championship & 2023 Royal Rumble match winner 4x WWE Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2015 Royal Rumble match winner

While the main event of night two of WrestleMania XL seems to be predictable, the main event of night one is a mystery for fans, and nothing has been reported on the matter, at least as of the time of writing.

With numerous options to showcase in the main event of night two, the upcoming WrestleMania seems like it's going to be must-see, with Triple H and Vince McMahon clearly looking to bolster the 40th iteration of WWE's biggest event.

What are Triple H's plans for WrestleMania XL?

Ringside News has also revealed that WWE has locked in plans for the women’s title matches at WrestleMania XL. When it comes to the Women’s World Champion, it seems like Rhea Ripley will walk in as the titleholder at the 'Grandest Stage of them All'.

Ripley v Becky Lynch is one of the most anticipated women’s matches currently, and certainly one that many WWE fans feel is worthy of the WrestleMania stage, if that's the avenue that Triple H opts to go down.

RELATED: WWE Raw: Fans spot subtle tease for CM Punk returnOn the other hand, the Women’s Championship match seems to be a surprise for now. While the WWE Universe has been expecting a big match between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair for the title, Jade Cargill signing with the company might change some plans.

Since the announcement of her signing with WWE, fans have been discussing a possible battle between Belair and Cargill at a stage like WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see how things play out for the 'Showcase of Immortals'.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on WrestleMania XL