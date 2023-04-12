Triple H is planning for Brock Lesnar to face Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2023, it has been claimed.

Many fans wanted to see the match at WrestleMania 39 this month, but Triple H decided to go in a different direction with both men.

However, WWE's Chief Content Officer is said to be circulating back to the feud, planning for it to take place in just four months at SummerSlam.

What is Triple H's plan for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?

Brock, despite rumours indicating that he was planning to retire, showed up on the Raw after WrestleMania and turned heel on Cody Rhodes, starting a feud between the two.

However, Lesnar's upcoming feud with Rhodes is not set to be a long one, with Triple H planning on having the multi-time WWE Champion face someone else at SummerSlam in August.

WRKD Wrestling, who has been on the money with several backstage scoops as of late, is reporting that Gunther v Brock is in the works over the next couple of months, and could even take place at SummerSlam, via WrestleTalk.

While Gunther has publicly stated during interviews that he’d like a match with Brock Lesnar, the idea has been floated backstage to potentially have them face off sometime this summer.

It's worth noting that the plan could well change between now and then, as evidenced by the fact that as of November 2022, Gunther v Brock was the plan for WrestleMania, but as covered, that didn't end up happening.

Despite that, it seems like Triple H is still keen on booking Gunther v Lesnar, which considering it's been dubbed a "dream match" by many, will come as music to the ears of WWE fans.

Latest news on Brock Lesnar & Gunther

As noted, Lesnar is in a feud right now with Cody, and the pair are believed to be going one-on-one at Backlash next month in Puerto Rico.

However, the story is expected to spill over into more than just one match, so expect another encounter at WWE King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, or at Money in the Bank in London, to take place.

Cody v Brock is a first-time ever match, but Gunther, on the other hand, is expected to feud with someone that he knows rather quite well, based on what happened on SmackDown last week.

The Brawling Brutes beat IMPERIUM on SmackDown last week, which is expected to spill off into another Gunther v Sheamus match over the coming weeks, the latest chapter in their incredibly rivalry.

