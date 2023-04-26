Triple H has been planning to bring the World Heavyweight Championship back to WWE for 'quite some time', it has been claimed.

The new look title, which takes inspiration from the iconic 'Big Gold' belt, was unveiled to WWE fans on Raw this week.

The new champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27, landing on whichever brand Roman Reigns isn't allocated to.

Triple H's plans for the World Heavyweight Championship

As noted, fans can expect to see two World Champions in WWE by May 27, and it seems like Triple H has been wanting to have that luxury for quite some time.

Since the summer of 2022 it's been rumoured that Triple H wanted two World titles, with GIVEMESPORT even reporting that 'The Game' saw the situation as the 'final mess' of Vince McMahon's tenure in WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

To back that up, Ringside News is reporting that the decision to introduce another World title has been on 'Triple H's agenda' for a number of months now.

The new World Heavyweight Champion has been on Triple H’s agenda for a long time. He planned this new World title belt far before WrestleMania.

Some fans feared that the return of Vince McMahon to WWE Creative might have impacted Triple H's plans for a new title, but it seems like the 77-year-old didn't have an issue with a new belt being introduced.

Who will be the first World Heavyweight Champion?

At the time of writing, there's no official word on who the first World Heavyweight Champion is going to be, but fans have a pretty good idea.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that based on what went down on Raw this week, Seth Rollins has to be seen as the front-runner to win the belt.

Seth Rollins, obviously, if you watched the TV you pretty much figure Seth’s gonna be the guy who wins it. Seth and Austin Theory teased it the most, and Cody Rhodes didn’t talk about it at all.

So, fans really shouldn't be too surprised if it's Seth Rollins who walks out of Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions next month as World Champion once again.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding the new World Heavyweight Championship and Triple H's plan for the belt.

