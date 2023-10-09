Highlights Bray Wyatt's legacy in the wrestling world is being honored by WWE through the possible return of one of his creations, Uncle Howdy.

Triple H is open to storyline suggestions related to Wyatt's legacy and has been considering incorporating Howdy back into WWE TV.

Along with the return of Uncle Howdy, there are talks about bringing back the 'Firefly Fun House' concept and potentially forming a new faction known as the 'Wyatt6'.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away at only 36 years old this past August, leaving a huge hole in the wrestling world that will likely never be filled. The former WWE Champion was undeniably one of the greatest creative minds to ever set foot in a wrestling ring.

Prior to his death, Wyatt had returned to WWE television, and a whole new array of storylines and angles were in the works for him. Not just that, but reports state his real-life brother, Bo Dallas, was set to portray his new Uncle Howdy character.

Now, it looks like WWE could be on the verge of continuing Wyatt's incredible legacy as Uncle Howdy is reportedly on his way back to television, with Triple H reportedly looking to 'honor' the late wrestler on either Raw or SmackDown.

How will Triple H honor Bray Wyatt?

According to a new report from Steve Carrier of Ringside News, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has been open to storyline and angle suggestions related to Bray Wyatt's legacy.

The report states that 'The Game' has been welcoming pitches from talent and writers alike, and rumors of Howdy being reintroduced on WWE television originate directly from these pitches, according to a 'tenured' member of WWE's creative team.

I’m sure someone has proposed a creative concept to reintroduce Uncle Howdy into the creative fold. However, the notion of Uncle Howdy’s comeback is not originating from higher-ups; it’s emerging from these proposals.Triple H is receptive to listening to ideas rather than imposing them.

Known Twitter insider BWE has commented on the matter too, and seemingly confirmed them as accurate, noting that WWE also looks set to bring the classic Bray Wyatt concept, the 'Firefly Fun House' back, likely with Howdy at the helm.

The idea of the Funhouse and Wyatt6 are still on the table. All parties agreed to move on with it and deliver what’s best to honor the name of Bray. It’s a matter of timing now.

BWE also noted that ideas are still being tossed around for a new 'Wyatt Family' type faction that Wyatt himself reportedly had planned prior to his passing, which has become known among fans as the 'Wyatt6' group. RELATED: The Rock could 'screw people over' with future WWE plans

When will Uncle Howdy return to WWE TV?

Bo Dallas has not been active on any of his social media platforms since late 2021, which at the time raised speculation that he was on his way back to WWE television in some capacity. This of course was later confirmed in 2022 when he returned to TV as the Uncle Howdy character.=

By all accounts, Dallas looks to still be under contract with WWE, and if the rumors alluding to the return to Howdy prove to be accurate, we could see the character returning to television and bringing a unique array of Wyatt-inspired storylines and characters with him sooner rather than later.

Real Name Taylor Rotunda Ring Name Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy Date of Birth May 25, 1990 (age 33) Height 6ft 1" Weight 234lbs Trained By Florida Championship Wrestling Debut 2008 Titles Won 1x Raw Tag Team Championship, 1x NXT Championship & 1x 24/7 Championship

As of this writing, Uncle Howdy was last seen on WWE television on the February 17 edition of SmackDown, which was also Wyatt's final appearance before his tragic passing.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on the latest news relating to Uncle Howdy's WWE return as soon as more information becomes available.