Big E could be set to return to WWE at WrestleMania 39, a new report has claimed.

The former WWE Champion has been out of action since March 2022 after breaking his neck during an episode of SmackDown.

And now, with just two weeks until WrestleMania 39, it's rumoured that Big E could be making his return at the show.

When will Big E return to WWE?

As noted, Big E has now been off WWE TV for over a year after breaking his neck in March 2022, with there previously being no timetable for his return.

However, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that there has been chatter about Triple H reuniting New Day at WrestleMania, which would involve Big E making his return, via WrestleTalk.

We had heard of an idea for Big E to be at WrestleMania and the three of them would come out together if that would be the right thing to do and if E could come back soon.

There's no word at the time of writing on whether or not Big E has been cleared to return to the ring, or if his comeback would just be in a non-physical capacity.

The report also explains that with Kofi Kingston set to undergo surgery this week on his right ankle, Triple H's plans for a New Day reunion and Big E return may have to be shelved.

GiveMeSport will keep you updated on all the latest news surrounding Big E, who has been described as someone that "everybody loves", and his return to WWE.

Read More: WWE: Triple H choses surprise WrestleMania main event for 'political reasons'

What else is planned for WrestleMania 39?

While there's no word on whether or not Big E is actually going to return at the show, fans do know nine of the matches that we're going to see at WrestleMania 39.

Below is the complete card that as been officially announced for WrestleMania 39 at the time of writing...

Logan Paul v Seth Rollins

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka - Raw Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) v Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship

Omos v Brock Lesnar

Gunther (c) v Sheamus or Drew McIntyre - Intercontinental Championship

Edge v Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell

Austin Theory (c) v John Cena - United States Championship

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus v Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.