Triple H is said to be planning several 'twists and turns' ahead of a major WWE WrestleMania 39 match.

This week on Raw, Becky Lynch and Lita defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

And reports state that the story is set to undergo several changes and swerves ahead of WrestleMania 39.

What is Triple H planning for WrestleMania 39?

Rumours for quite some time have indicated that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are set to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

However, it's been suggested that the former MMA stars might not be facing Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39, which might cause catch some fans by surprise...

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the storyline is set to undergo several "twists and turns", which could lead to more than just one match being booked, via WrestleTalk.

The only thing we know is that the women’s tag title situation with the six women involved, as well as Bayley and Trish Stratus, has several twists and turns yet to come before the matches are finalized. Whether that means another title change back, or a Stratus heel turn... we’ve got more storyline to get to the destination of likely two different matches coming out of this.

This lines up with a report from WRKD Wrestling which emerged this week, which suggested that several of the members of the women's storyline within WWE right now were set for rather surprising roles.

As noted though, and again reiterated by the Wrestling Observer, but one thing that is known is that Rousey and Baszler are still set to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

What else is Triple H planning for WrestleMania 39?

Below is a complete list of the four matches at, as of the time of writing, WWE has announced for WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) v Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship

Omos v Brock Lesnar

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka - Raw Women's Championship

More matches will obviously be announced, with the likes of Dominik Mysterio v Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul v Seth Rollins and John Cena v Austin Theory, amongst many others, set to be added to the card.

However, according to various reports, Triple H wants to trim down the card for WrestleMania 39, which has upset some of the WWE roster, which you can read more about by clicking here.