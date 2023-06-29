A new report has emerged which details the original plans for the Seth Rollins open challenge match which was set for last week's WWE Raw that ultimately did not go ahead due to the ongoing creative turmoil situation backstage which has seen Vince McMahon make drastic changes to Triple H's creative plans.

As seen on the show, the advertised match did not take place and instead, Rollins clashed with Finn Balor in an angle that was apparently written by McMahon at the last minute as a way to give Finn Balor some momentum heading into the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 1st, when he will return to London and challenge for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, it has been revealed that Rollins was originally scheduled to put his championship on the line in the open challenge match against the returning Tommaso Ciampa.

Latest news on Seth Rollins' scrapped plans

GMS have previously reported that the segment between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor was a Vince McMahon decision and this resulted in the open challenge match being nixed. Instead, Rollins and Balor brawled to hype their feud and Ciampa returned to in-ring action with a decisive victory over his former comrade in arms, The Miz.

A report from Fightful Select (Via Sportskeeda) has stated that Ciampa was originally going to return to the ring to accept 'the ace's' challenge.

The match was apparently scheduled to "not run very long" and would have featured an "indecisive finish", meaning neither Rollins nor Ciampa would have walked away with a definitive win, possibly due to interference from Finn Balor causing a no-contest, which would have stemmed into a similar angle we saw between Balor and Rollins instead.

It had previously been rumored that Triple H did not want Tommaso Ciampa to lose his return match, wanting to instead give Ciampa's return a lot of attention and give the superstar a boat load of momentum as he heads back into storylines in the WWE following his return from injury.

Latest news on Vince McMahon & Triple H

As seen on last week's WWE TV shows, major changes to advertised matches happened both on Raw and SmackDown, and this related directly to an ongoing situation between WWE's head of creative, Triple H, and Vince McMahon, who is expected to gain more control over the creative direction of the company as WWE moves ahead with their new owners, Endeavour, the company that also owns the UFC.

Triple H and his team are reportedly attempting to take measures to prevent Vince from making too many creative changes that will affect "The Game's" long-term booking plans, but it remains to be seen if these measures will work, or if McMahon will continue to claw back control of his product.

On this week's Raw, the aforementioned Tommaso Ciampa appeared with a dyed beard, after sporting a greying beard for the majority of his WWE run thus far. Dave Meltzer has stated that this is potentially a Vince McMahon decision as the big boss' influence over the product continues to grow heading towards SummerSlam.

