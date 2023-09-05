Highlights Recent reports suggest that WWE may not be planning to split the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and introduce new title belt designs, contrary to rumors.

Triple H, the person in charge of WWE's creative decisions, apparently has no solid plans for a Tag Team title split at the moment.

It seems like the plan, as of now, is for WWE to continue with Judgement Day as the only title holders, rather than having SmackDown have its own tag team division

For months, it has been rumored that WWE was planning to split the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and keep the competition on both brands.

A few days ago, reports surfaced online claiming that WWE has the new title belt designs ready for the Tag Team division, meaning they could theoretically debut on TV soon, potentially accompanied by a split.

However, a recent report claims that though the titles are ready, Triple H has nothing planned regarding the new Tag Team Championship, and a title split IS NOT on the cards right now.

What are Triple H's plans for the Tag Team Championship

WWE’s plans to unify the World Championship and the Tag Team Championship last year were heavily discussed by wrestling fans online.

Since the chatter started, WWE introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship on Raw to keep the world title picture interesting on both brands after WrestleMania 39, and there have apparently been plans to split the tag team titles too.

However, nothing related to the split has been played out on TV by WWE, and there remains only one set of tag team titles in WWE as of right now.

Over the last few weeks, it's been rumoured that WWE has new designs for the Tag Team Championship ready. In addition to that, the rumours claimed that Triple H was planning a storyline to split the belts.

However, those rumours appear to have been wide of the mark, as per recent report from BWE, Triple H has nothing solid planned for the title split yet. There isn’t anything planned on when the titles will be split and what the aftermath of that would be.

RELATED: WWE: Triple H has 'discussed' match for John Cena against 'inspiring' star

Who are the WWE Undipsuted Tag Team Champions?

The report claimed that Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who Triple H is 'over the moon' with, defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the titles at Payback could be the next step to splitting up the titles, although nothing is certain on that front.

With new Undisputed Tag Team Champions on Raw, the WWE Universe is yet to see what Triple H has planned for Owens and Zayn. However, with the recent reports, it can be said that two separate Tag Team titles might be seen in WWE in the future.

Image Credits: WWE

Undoubtedly, the Monday Night Raw roster is stacked with some of the most incredible talents in WWE currently, particularly when it comes to tag teams.

Having tag teams like Judgment Day, Owens and Zayn, New Day and Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle means that Triple H has a lot of options with regards to the red brand's tag division.

However, when it comes to Friday Night SmackDown, WWE doesn’t have quite as much to offer. One of the biggest tag teams on the blue brand currently is the Street Profits, who recently aligned themselves with Bobby Lashley.

To keep the competition alive, tag teams like the Brawling Brutes, LWO, and the OC could be added to the mix for a SmackDown Tag Team division, should WWE opt to have separate belts and have SmackDown host its own, separate, tag roster.

Image Credits: WWE

A tag team between Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could be used as a cushion for WWE to make things interesting, and even extend the Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns' kept off television, expect for before big shows.

However, with a crumbling Bloodline story, the duo can’t be seen together for long. Though the blue brand can offer some interesting storylines in the tag team division currently, not a lot of new things can be expected. READ MORE: CM Punk fired by AEW: 44-year-old already 'tried to rejoin WWE twice' Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on the new tag team championships.