Jade Cargill, according to reports, is heading out of AEW and joining WWE, and the plans that Triple H has for her if her deal gets finalised have now been revealed.

Cargill faced Kris Statlander during a recent AEW Rampage taping. The match is reported to be her final outing for AEW, with her contract coming to an end.

As noted, it's been claimed that the 31-year-old is joining WWE soon, and a new report has shed some light on the plans that the wrestling giant has in store for her.

Is Jade Cargill joining WWE?

Cargill faced Statlander on Wednesday which was taped for this week’s AEW Rampage. With the TBS Championship on the line, Kris surprisingly defeated the former champion clean. However, little did everyone know, that was seemingly Jade's last match for the promotion.

As per recent reports, which originated from Fightful, the 31-year-old left the arena after her loss with hugs to fellow talent, hinting at a clear farewell. Fightful has also reported that the feeling within WWE is that the 'amazing' star's deal with AEW will follow her to join their company 'imminently', which is a big coup for Triple H and his team.

Cargill, according to the same report, hasn't told talent that she is joining WWE, but instead said that she wants to take time off to focus on her family and her softball team, the Texas Smoke.

It's believed that Cargill’s contract with AEW might end as soon as this week, meaning that she'll be free to walk into WWE pretty soon, should a deal be reached and finalised.

And a new report from BWE states that Cargill, once signed to WWE, will make her presence felt on the main roster, rather than going to NXT first to continue with her development. Though it is not stated if she'll be a part of Raw or SmackDown, it's clear that Triple H has some big plans in store for her.

What are WWE's plans for Jade Cargill?

Cargill is clearly one of the biggest names in the women’s industry currently, and one of the most physically impressive people in the entire business, regardless of gender.

With an impressive run in AEW, a possible move to WWE might be welcomed with some massive storylines. With rumors of Cargill possibly being a part of the main roster, a lot of opportunities have opened up for Triple H and his creative team.

One of the biggest storylines for Jade might present itself on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE could add Cargill to Bobby Lashley’s faction, which presently also consists of the Street Profits. This could open numerous opportunities for WWE in the women’s division too, with just another inter-gender faction. Possible grooup storylines with the Judgment Day and the OC could be chart-busters.

Cargill could also be positioned against the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair. A possible tag team with her following a massive betrayal could turn out as a great storyline ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. This would also help the former get a top spot in the roster and a possible Women’s Championship opportunity in the future. Though it is still not official, Jade Cargill moving to WWE could open a land of opportunities for the women’s division.

