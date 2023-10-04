Highlights Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase in July but WWE has no plans for him to cash it in any time soon.

Rumors of Priest cashing in during a match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura have been squashed, with WWE likely to start teasing the cash-in in 2024

Priest is currently in a tag team with Finn Balor, and while they have good chemistry, a big feud between them is expected down the line, potentially leading to a match at WrestleMania next year.

Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase back in July which guarantees him a title shot at a championship of his choosing, and Triple H's plans for him in WWE have now been revealed.

Priest survived the likes of LA Knight, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura at the July 1 Premium Live Event to be crowned "Señor Money In The Bank, and since then, the Judgement Day star has carried around the briefcase like a trophy.

And now, a new report has claimed that WWE has 'no plans' for Priest to cash in anytime soon, WWE currently has 'no plans' for Priest to cash in the briefcase any time soon, with it being more likely that the 41-year-old will be carrying around his briefcase into 2024.

What are Triple H's plans for Damian Priest?

BWE, an often reliable wrestling insider account over on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been quizzed recently about when Damian Priest will actually cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Recently, it has been rumored that Triple H is planning on having Priest cash in the briefcase during the Last Man Standing match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship which is scheduled for the Fastlane Premium Live Event on October 7.

Related: WWE released 'underrated' wrestler days before he was set to win first titleHowever, BWE seemed to squash these rumors, stating that WWE will likely begin 'teasing' the cash in for Priest in December 2023, heading into the New Year and bringing fresh hype to the 2024 Royal Rumble and of course, the biggest 'Road to WrestleMania' of all time, which will lead to WrestleMania XL.

Right now, WWE appears to be playing the long game with the ongoing rift between within Judgment Day. Priest, who has earned a lot of praise backstage, and Finn Balor are now co-holders of the Undisputed Tag-Team Championships and things are looking smoother between the two.

However, the slow build is still expected to lead to a big feud between the two superstars somewhere down the line. Priest is still being touted to turn babyface ahead of the inevitable face-off, potentially ahead of a match with Balor at WrestleMania next year

Real Name Fergal Devitt Luis Martinez Ring Name Finn Balor Damian Priest Date of Birth July 25, 1981 (age 42) September 26, 1982 (age 41) Height 5ft 11" 6ft 5" Weight 190lbs 225lbs Trained By Johnny Moss, New Japan Inoki Dojo & NWA UK Hammerlock Monster Factory Debut November 23, 2001 March 25, 2005 Titles Won 1x Universal Championship, 2x NXT Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x Raw Tag Team Championship & 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship 1x United States Championship, 1x Raw Tag Team Championship, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship, 1x North American Championship & 2023 Money in the Bank match winner

Latest news on Damian Priest

By the way Priest has been presented this past year on WWE television, it looks like previous reports of the former Ring of Honor star being touted as a future main eventer within the company were well-founded.

Earlier this year, reports claimed hat the 41-year-old superstar had the backing of top WWE officials, including Triple H, who wanted to put stock in him after they saw potential in him becoming a big name within the company.

While Priest is currently still embroiled in the seemingly endless rift of internal issues within Judgment Day, he's still been very well presented and kept mostly strong since winning the Money in the Bank contract in July.

At this Saturday's Fastlane Premium Live Event, Priest and Balor will defend the Undisputed Tag-Team Championships against the super team of "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and "Main Event" Jey Uso.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on the latest information regarding Damian Priest's eventual Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in as soon as fresh reports become available.