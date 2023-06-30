Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE TV since his victory against Cody Rhodes in a grueling battle at Night of Champion 2023 back in May.

With 'The Beast' is expected to be available for SummerSlam in August, and now an update has emerged on if he would make an appearance at Money in the Bank.

The rather exciting update, which comes from WRKD Wrestling, states that the plan is for Brock to be brought to London and appear at the big pay-per-view tomorrow evening.

When is Brock Lesnar returning to WWE?

The Beast Incarnate has majorly been in a feud with Cody Rhodes this year. Lesnar attacked Rhodes on Raw after WrestleMania which led to their first match at Backlash. After getting a huge loss against Rhodes at the premium live event, both men collided for the second time at Night of Champions 2023.

In an action-filled battle, Lesnar decimated Rhodes at the premium live event to even the score. However, the rivalry was far from over. A few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar for another match but hasn’t received any response from the Beast yet.

Brock Lesnar is expected to have a match at SummerSlam 2023. However, after a month-long absence, he could be on the horizon to making a return ahead of the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer’.

A new report has emerged on when the former WWE Champion could make an appearance. As per a the 'huge update' from WRKD Wrestling, the 45-year-old would be at the O2 Arena during Money in the Bank. His appearance could be seen during the battle between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio to set up a mega contest against the former at SummerSlam 2023.

Image Credits: WWE

Latest news on Brock Lesnar

After two fantastic singles matches, Cody vs Brock III is reportedly set to be a gimmick match for SummerSlam 2023. With an even score, there is no clear winner between both men yet. However, if a match is confirmed for SummerSlam 2023, an end could be seen to this feud.

If a gimmick match is set up between both men, which special gimmick could be in the play to end this action-packed feud. As per reports, a ‘rare’ gimmick is being brought back for the contest between Rhodes and Lesnar.

With a lot of possibilities for WWE, gimmicks like a bullrope match, three stages of hell match, or a fight pit match could suit the rivalry and be an exciting contest between both men.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Brock Lesnar ahead of SummerSlam 2023.