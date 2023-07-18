Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are set to face each other at WWE SummerSlam 2023 on August 5, 2023.

The match, which many fans assumed would take place, was officially confirmed on WWE Raw last night

While there is no stipulation announced, reports have emerged stating that Triple H will be adding a stipulation to their battle at SummerSlam.

Latest news on Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have taken each other to the limit now. Starting on Raw after WrestleMania, both men have had a brilliant rivalry till now.

Their first encounter was featured at Backlash in Puerto Rico which turned out to be an amazing battle ending with Cody Rhodes' hand held high.

After being unable to digest his loss, Lesnar came back for revenge which culminated into their second match which featured at Night of Champions 2023.

Similar to what Brock had claimed, he left Cody Rhodes down to even the score and make things interesting.

However, things didn't end there. Rhodes then came out to avenge his loss but Lesnar didn't care to respond until Raw after Money in the Bank. This eventually led to Rhodes challenging Lesnar for a match at SummerSlam.

Image Credits: WWE

What are Triple H's plans for Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar III

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes came out in his hometown to address the WWE Universe which eventually led to a punishment for him. Brock Lesnar came out and made sure Rhodes was left down before he accepted his challenge for SummerSlam.

Now that their match is official, reports have emerged that their match at SummerSlam won't be a classic singles battle. As per a report from WRKD Wrestling, the third battle between Rhodes and Lesnar is announced as a singles match, but Triple H will add a stipulationvery soon.

Though the stipulation is yet to be announced, a rubber match could be match official after Cody Rhodes mentioned it while challenging Lesnar for a match.

As a rubber match, WWE may plan a three stages of hell match or a similar stipulation to give this rivalry a perfect ending.

What else has been planned for SummerSlam?

Apart from Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, WWE has announced a couple of more matches and many are on the verge of getting an official tag. Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor in a singles battle at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam would feature a rematch between both stars with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

On the other hand, another rematch has been planned which can be dubbed as a battle of two generations. Becky Lynch will collide Trish Stratus in another singles match at SummerSlam 2023 and this might be the end of their engaging rivalry.

Image credits: WWE

After the face-to-face interaction between Ricochet and Logan Paul last week on Raw, things seem to be heading into a massive battle at SummerSlam 2023.

With Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez having issues with Rhea Ripley lately, a Women's Championship defense might be in the making between both stars.

With some massively interesting storylines heading into SummerSlam 2023 the WWE universe is excited to see another Triple H classic. Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates ahead is SummerSlam 2023.