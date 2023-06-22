The creative direction Triple H for a WWE star who recently returned from injury has now been revealed.

The 19th of June edition of Raw furthered many things as we head to Money in the Bank in nine days.

Logan Paul was seated on the top of a ladder to announce that he will be the seventh man in this year’s Money in the Bank briefcase ladder match while Becky Lynch inadvertently sent her rival Trish Stratus to the match in London when the WWE legend baited the Irish star into striking her during a qualifying match with Raquel Rodriguez.

What happened on WWE Raw?

Initially, this week’s instalment of WWE’s red brand advertised an open challenge, in which Seth Rollins planned on putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against a mystery opponent. However, The Visionary was taken out before the match by Finn Balor, man who will receive a shot at Rollins and his gold when WWE hears to the O2 Arena in London in around nine days.

Regarding Rollins’ open challenge, many fans expected Johnny Gargano to have been the man to answer the call, prior to the match being cancelled. While reports have since come out conducting this, stating that Gargano was never planned to wrestle the current World Heavyweight Champion regardless of changes to Raw, someone connected to the former NXT Champion made their triumphant return to WWE.

The audience in Cleveland were still treated to an open challenge as Raw also saw The Miz host one which was answered by Tommaso Ciampa, who had his first match since last August due to the 38-year-old requiring surgery and stem cell treatment to deal with a hip injury.

Image Credits: WWE

What are WWE's plans for Tommaso Ciampa?

Weirdly, Ciampa made his return on a show which didn’t feature Gargano at all. Yet, it probably won’t be long before we see the two former tag team partners reunite with each other, per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was said that Triple H is planning for Ciampa is set to be a part of a “family” with Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. Known collectively in NXT as ‘The Way’, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Gargano were initially joined by Austin Theory, before Lumis ‘married’ the Australian and took Theory’s place in the group.

The pair, per reports, will then enter a feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, setting up w

It’s likely that LeRae and Hartwell will factor into the plans regarding Ciampa, though, that hasn’t been overtly stated.

As always, GiveMeSport will aim to provide any updates on the returning Tommaso Ciampa and his future creative plans as we hear more.