Gable Steveson has been signed with WWE for more than a year now. However, the Olympic Gold Medalist has not made any remarkable appearances in WWE since then.

An update has emerged on if WWE has plans for Gable Steveson in the coming months.

This comes after reports that Triple H had given up on his plans for Gable to have 'monster push', despite the young star making his return at NXT Gold Rush this week, taking part in a backstage appearance.

Will Gable Steveson finally come to WWE?

Gable Steveson was drafted to the red brand as a part of the WWE Draft in 2022. Stephanie McMahon also introduced her to the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 38. After numerous appearances like that, the WWE Universe expected Steveson to make a remarkable debut. However, things didn't go that way and his debut is still awaited.

As per an exclusive report from Ringside News, Gable Steveson is marking the beginning of his WWE career is in plans, with Triple H having plans for him over the coming months.

Gable Steveson made an appearance in WWE recently. During NXT Gold Rush, the Olympic Gold Medalist made an appearance backstage along with Eddy Thorpe and expressed his desire to train the latter for his upcoming match against Damon Kemp.

Many among the WWE Universe might not know, Gable Steveson and Damon Kemp are real-life brothers. This makes this offer to train Thorpe very interesting and could lead to a fantastic storyline if WWE finally makes plans to give the Olympic Gold Medalist his big break.

Will Gable Steveson participate in the 2024 Tokyo Olympics?

The 2024 Tokyo Olympics is on the horizon. Given, Gable Steveson is already an Olympic Gold Medalist, the WWE star would love to be involved in the Olympics. Steveson participating could lead into another medal win and eventually enhance his career in wrestling.

While Gable Steveson retired from amateur wrestling back in 2022, he has expressed his desire to be a part of the 2024 Tokyo Olympics.

During an interview with MMAFighting, he said the following...

“I miss being on the mats. I miss showcasing my skills every year and going out there and putting on a good show and going out there and winning the national tournament. I know the Olympics is next year, and I hope to be a part of that and keep moving forward and keep winning big titles for the USA also."

It will be interesting to see how things play out if Steveson makes his return to amateur wrestling at the Olympics. Stay tuned with GIVEMESPORT, and we'll keep you updated on Gable Steveson's status in WWE.