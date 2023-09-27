Highlights Jade Cargill, with her star power and captivating presence, has signed a multi-year deal with WWE and is expected to be a future star who will "change the game" for the company.

Despite concerns that her name would be changed, it appears that Cargill will continue using her real name when Triple H has her debut in WWE.

Fans are excited to see Cargill face off against the likes of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, as she is expected to become one of WWE's featured female stars.

Many fans thought they'd figured out Jade Cargill's name in WWE, based on a recent trademark filing, but it's now emerged that wasn't the case.

Jade Cargill came into AEW in 2020 as a hot prospect, following an unsuccessful WWE tryout in 2019. She began training with AR Fox to improve her ability, but had still never wrestled a full match prior to signing with Tony Khan’s company.

The 31-year-old was introduced to the AEW audience in late 2020 and competed for the first time in 2021. As many fans will remember, the large majority of her outings were squash matches which is something that persisted even as her role in the company grew.

Who is Jade Cargill?

It’s true that Cargill hasn’t really shown that her in-ring ability was up there with the best in the world, but one thing that was completely undeniable was the fact that Jade oozed star power, and presented herself as one of the biggest attractions in the industry. More often than not, when Jade was on-screen, people couldn't help but watch to see what she was going to do and say.

From this, due to her work rate and obvious charisma, many thought that she didn’t quite fit within the AEW landscape, often suggesting that she’d probably find more success within WWE and a system that prioritises those with a captivating presence over pure in-ring skill.

So, when Fightful reported that the former TBS Champion was going to join WWE, many fans understood her decision and felt like she was making the right one for her long-term career prospects.

Image Credits: AEW

Yesterday, WWE officially announced that Cargill had signed a multi-year deal with the promotion. Triple H even commented on the news, stating that he expects the "dominant' ex-AEW star to "change the game" for the wrestling giant.

After the initial reports which stated that Cargill was WWE-bound, it's been reported by the likes of the Wrestling Observer that the company sees her as a future star and, if all goes to plan, will be bringing her to either Raw or SmackDown when she debuts, rather than having her spend some time in NXT.

As alluded too, Cargill’s look and overall presentation were huge in attracting WWE’s offer in the first place, so you'd imagine that, when the time comes for her to make her debut, the creative team wouldn't be too keen to alter her character from what fans are used to in AEW.

Name Jade Cargill Date of Birth June 3, 1992 (age 31) Place of Birth Gifford, Florida, USA Trained By AR Fox, Bryan Danielson, Dustin Rhodes, Heath Slater, Sonjay Dutt & QT Marshall Debut March 3, 2021 Titles Won 1x TBS Championship

What are Triple H's plans for Jade Cargill?

While some independent wrestlers coming into WWE have been able to keep their old names, such as AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, many other established talent have been forced to come up ith new names and characters when they move to the wrestling giant, and many feared that Cargill would fall into this bracket.

So, when the company filed a trademark for ‘Jaida Parker’, many fans were concerned that they were considering giving this name to Cargill upon her arrival in the company, given it's similarities to her real (and AEW) name.

This idea wasn’t unlikely either, as Jade Cargill performed in AEW under her real name, and, as we’ve seen with many cases such as Walter and Kacy Catanzaro, Triple H and the creative team have shown a willingness to create their own persona for their stars, so it’s much easier to own the rights to their characters.

This will likely come as a huge relief to all Cargill fans, as it appears as if she has avoided the potential change and remains likely to continue using her real name when booked by Triple H in WWE, as that was focused on heavily in the press releases that were put out to announce the signing.

Most viewers who are familiar with work are looking forward to seeing Cargill square off with the likes of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair when those opportunities arise, with Jade expected to instantly become one of WWE's featured female stars.

As always, should more come out about Jade Cargill and when fans may expect to see her in WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.