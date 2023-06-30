Logan Paul is set to compete in the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday for the first time in his career.

With SummerSlam 2023 approaching fast, Triple H has already made plans for the social media sensation after Money in the Bank 2023.

A new report has revealed that 'rumblings' within WWE have emerged, which claim that Logan could be feuding with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes before too long.

What are Triple H's plans for Logan Paul

The Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year is all stacked. With top names like Logan Paul and Damian Priest involved, the WWE Universe is very excited about the career-changing battle.

Though Logan Paul is one of the biggest names in the match, he might not be the one to get the briefcase. As per numerous reports, LA Knight and Damian Priest are the front-runners to win the match and Logan Paul doesn’t seem to be in plans to get the win.

The social media sensation is expected to make an appearance at SummerSlam 2023 as well and WWE has already started planning things for him. As per an earlier report, Paul was set to feud with LA Knight after Money in the Bank 2023. However, the latest update suggests there's been a change in plans.

As per the latest update from Fightful Select, there are 'rumblings' that Logan Paul is set to feud with Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes after Money in the Bank 2023. This would lead into a big match between both men at SummerSlam 2023.

Image Credits: WWE

Will WWE put a championship on Logan Paul anytime soon?

With Logan Paul reportedly not winning the Money in the Bank contract this year, it seems like WWE is not ready to put a title on the part-timer. However, with Summerslam 2023 on the horizon, some big plans could be made and Paul could be involved in a championship match.

As per a report from BWE, Austin Theory is set to have a feud with Sheamus starting Money in the Bank 2023. This would reportedly lead to a big match for the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

With the recent report of Logan Paul and Sheamus feuding for SummerSlam, there could be different plans for Theory. However, if both reports are true, WWE could plan a triple threat angle between all three men at the big pay-per-view in August 2023.

This could be a huge bonus for the prestige of the United States Championship and put a big mid-card storyline enhancement on SmackDown. Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates regarding SummerSlam 2023.