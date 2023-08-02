Highlights Vince McMahon has scrapped Triple H's plans to reunite Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa despite fan anticipation.

McMahon has consistently pushed back on creative ideas for the team, leading to Gargano's frequent absences and the lack of progress for the faction's reunion.

With McMahon currently recovering from surgery and unable to contribute to WWE creative, Triple H may have more freedom to move forward with his plans for DIY

Triple H’s plans for a once wildly popular WWE faction are being nixed by Vince McMahon.

In July of 2022, it was first announced that Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque would be assuming all of WWE’s creative responsibilities in a move which intrigued the portion of fans who had been keeping up with The Game’s work in control of NXT.

Particularly, fans were hoping that Levesque taking control of main roster proceedings may help developmental talent transition to Raw and SmackDown far easier than they had done in the past.

Often, due to the disconnect between the personnel in charge of NXT and that of the company’s other brands, called-up superstars were left to flounder, before Vince McMahon would attempt to salvage acts by completely repackaging them from what fans got to know on Tuesday nights.

So, when Triple H began WWE’s wave of re-hiring last summer, many were hoping that those performers they grew to love from the black and gold show would be treated much better on their second time around in the company.

Among the signees of 2022 were Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross and Hit Row, though, one of the most anticipated returns was that of Johnny Gargano. Soon followed by his wife Candice LeRae, the 35-year-old Cleveland native re-emerged in WWE on the 22nd of August.

Which of Triple H's plans did Vince McMahon scrap?

Once one of the hottest babyfaces in company history, his feud with friend-turned-enemy Tomasso Ciampa became a highlight of 2010s WWE, as the pair both won tag team titles together and tore the house down against each other.

However, rather disappointingly, it’s fair to say that the company haven’t utilised the former NXT Champion to his full potential since returning almost a year ago.

Despite a couple of teases of WWE reuniting Gargano’s NXT faction ‘The Way’, consisting of himself, LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, the ‘Rebel Heart’ is consistently missing from editions of Monday Night Raw.

To shed some light on Gargano’s frequent absences and why any plans to reunite ‘The Way’ haven’t advanced, Sean Ross Sapp spoke during a Fightful Select Q&A session, where he stated that Vince McMahon would constantly pushback on creative ideas for the team.

It effectively got Vince’d, but with Vince’s situation now (the surgery), I wonder if that will finally come to fruition.

Plans called for Gargano and Ciampa to reunite, with the latter joining The Way, but Vince wasn't a fan and outright turned that down, according to reports.

As it mentions, Vince McMahon unfortunately had to undergo surgery to deal with an issue with his spine, per recent reports. Luckily, the procedure is said to have been successful and the 77-year-old is believed to be recovering at home for the foreseeable future.

Though, it’s a worthwhile point to make that Vince has been assisting with WWE creative since returning to the company at the start of this year.

Reports have frequently come out suggesting that McMahon has made changes to previous plans for weekly TV shows, whether that be in a minor way or rewriting an entire show.

With McMahon now medically unable to contribute to the internal workings of WWE, Triple H may be afforded more freedom to push forward with some plans that Vince wasn’t initially fond of, one of which potentially being storylines involving members of ‘The Way’.

