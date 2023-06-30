Money in the Bank 2023 is just days away and WWE has already started planning some mega matches for SummerSlam.

Among many major feuds, Triple H has made some plans for the United States Champion Austin Theory to defend his title at the show.

Reports have indicated that Theory, if all goes to plan, will defend his title against Sheamus in August, with the feud starting this month.

What has Triple H planned for Austin Theory?

The United States Championship has been sidelined for the past few months in WWE. Since Austin Theory was drafted to SmackDown, the title has lost its momentum.

While there were a few matches on SmackDown with the United States Championship on the line, things didn’t go big to make headlines.

However, Triple H has now got focus back on Austin Theory and the United States Championship. As per a report from BWE, the ‘next John Cena’ is set to have a feud with former WWE Champion Sheamus which would reportedly start on Saturday at Money in the Bank 2023.

This would continue for a few weeks moving forward and a mega match between the stars could be seen at Summerslam 2023. Austin Theory vs Sheamus could be a great match for the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer’ and with the United States Championship on the line, things could get interesting.

Image Credits: WWE

What else has been planned for Summerslam 2023?

WWE has some massive plans for SummerSlam this year. Seth Rollins is reportedly set to head into the premium live event as the World Heavyweight Champion and a Money in the Bank cash-in could also be seen at the premium live event as per reports.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs the Usos has been planned for Money in the Bank 2023. However, things might not end here, and a rematch could be seen at the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer’.

Celebrities like Logan Paul will also be seen at the event. Reportedly, Paul will engage in a rivalry with LA Knight after Money in the Bank and a match between both stars could be seen at SummerSlam.

Image credits: WWE

Though there isn’t any update on this, previously, it was reported that WWE was planning a reunion between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Their match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions was reportedly planned for SummerSlam.

Though there aren’t any updates on the Women’s division ahead of SummerSlam yet, supposedly, a final showdown between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus could be in the cards for the event.

