Highlights WWE has recently held the Austin Theory Invitational Tournament to determine the number one contender for the United States Title.

The tournament featured fatal four-way matches, with the winners facing off for the title shot. Santos Escobar walked out as the winner.

Grayson Waller, despite losing in the tournament, has expressed his desire to win the United States Championship, with that feud likely taking place over the coming weeks

This format is something fans have grown used to under Triple H’s regime, proving to be an entertaining way of progressing title reigns.

Latest news on Austin Theory

The first match saw AJ Styles, Butch, Grayson Waller and Santos Escobar do battle to earn a place in the tournament final, a bout which the Mexican star ended up winning.

The following week, wildly popular star LA Knight clashed with Rey Mysterio, Cameron Grimes and Sheamus.

To the disappointment of many, ‘The Megastar’ didn’t end up claiming a spot in the final, though, a win for Rey Mysterio is never something that the majority of fans will turn their nose up.

From this, a bout was set up between two Latino World Order members as the mentor Mysterio took on one of his mentees in Escobar.

Unfortunately, the final on last week’s SmackDown was cut short as the legendary luchador was injured whilst on the receiving end of a dive to the outside.

Santos leapt back into the ring following the spot, though, when the show returned from a commercial break, it was announced that Rey couldn’t continue, with Escobar named the number one contender.

As unfortunate as it was, recent reports have indicated that Santos was set to win the tournament regardless of his opponent’s injury, so, the made has been made between he and Austin Theory, set to take place on the 11st of August

Who will Austin Theory feud with next?

Despite there still being over a week to go until Escobar gets his shot at singles gold, speculation has already started to surface over who may be next in line for the United States Title following 'the next John Cena's' upcoming defence...

In fact, Grayson Waller recently spoke on WWE Die Woche, where he revealed that his eyes are firmly set on winning his first title in WWE.

There’s a lot, there’s a lot (of championships I have my eyes on in WWE). I’ve done some big things in my career in the WWE. I’ve almost done it all but the one thing I haven’t done yet is win a championship so I think it’s time that I need to change that up and the one that I’m looking at is the United States Championship. I think that’s a championship with a lot of history, a lot of big names have won that and I look at that division and I’m just like, it’s missing something.

Of course, Waller was part of the recent invitational tournament, losing the four-way match which eventual winner Escobar advanced from. To address that, Waller remained confident, stating that he will capture the US Title sooner rather than later.

I think it’s missing Grayson Waller. I had my opportunity in a four-way. Santos (Escobar) stole that match from me. So whether it’s Santos Escobar, Austin Theory, it doesn’t matter. I think you’re gonna see Grayson Waller with that United States Championship very soon.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Grayson rewarded with gold in the near future, as WWE are clearly high on the 33-year-old. In recent weeks, he has shared the ring with both John Cena and Edge, with rumours circulating which suggest that the company may be planning on having another legend endorse the arrogant Aussie at SummerSlam this weekend.

As always, should anything change regarding Grayson Waller and his championship plans, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.