JD McDonagh, who was recently called up to WWE Raw, has had plans ‘halted’ for the time being by Triple H

The 2023 Draft dipped into NXT’s talent pool to freshen up Raw and SmackDown, with Zoey Stark and Apollo Crews finding themselves on Raw, and Pretty Deadly and Cameron Grimes being among those who are now on Friday nights.

Of those who were picked, it can be said that Zoey Stark and Pretty Deadly have already made themselves key parts of the main roster, with the former accompanying Trish Stratus in her feud with Becky Lynch, while the latter have already received an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match.

Latest news on JD McDonagh

However, it’s fair to point out those who haven’t done so much as to even appear on the main roster since their call-ups. For example, it was indicated that Odyssey Jones would join the flagship show, something which is yet to be addressed.

It’s also fair to point out a performer who hasn’t really established himself on his new brand, while also acknowledging that he hasn’t been forgotten about either. On the 15th of May, JD McDonagh first emerged on Raw, competing in an over-the-top-rope battle royal and brutalising Dolph Ziggler following his elimination.

This was, of course, a very impactful way for the WWE Universe to be introduced to the Irishman, should they not have seen him in NXT. But, it was his interactions with The Judgment Day a few weeks later which really got fans talking. In particular, there were a couple of back-to-back episodes of Raw which saw Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in close contact.

What were Triple H's plans for JD McDonagh

Once the latter had carried out his aforementioned attack on The Show Off, Cathy Kelley interviewed him to allow JD to explain his actions. Then, some eagle eyed fans noticed Judgment Day leader Balor watching from the rafters, with rumours beginning to spread over whether Finn would recruit McDonagh into his group.

They were also spotted deep in conversation backstage at Raw, with the younger wrestler advising Balor a few weeks prior to his World Heavyweight Championship match in England at Money in the Bank.

Though, in recent times, The Judgment Day have carried out their business with no indication of McDonagh being involved. In fact, it has been over a month since the recent NXT call-up has appeared on the red brand. This hasn’t affected the group themselves too much, with Priest now holding the Money in the Bank briefcase and primed to have championship gold in his future.

Has Triple H cancelled JD McDonagh's plans?

Also, in a move which shocked most viewers at home, ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio captured the NXT North American Title following heavy interference from his stablemates.

This happened most recent episode and means that Dom now has gold to go alongside his ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley, who remains WWE’s Women’s World Champion.

To clarify the situation, a tweet from WRKD Wrestling has stated that Triple H still has plans for JD when it comes to The Judgment Day, but these plans have been halted and McDonagh has been wrestling on Main Event in the meantime. Most recently, he lost to Apollo Crews.

JD McDonagh’s Judgement Day plans have been halted for the time being. He lost to Apollo Crews during last night’s Main Event taping.’

Judgment Day’s Finn Balor is set to step up and challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship once again at Summerslam on the 5th of August, playing off the injury The Visionary inflicted on Balor seven years ago.

Perhaps, once SummerSlam is all said and done, the company will look to reignite the plans to have McDonagh, who has been described as 'one of the best wrestlers in WWE', involved with The Judgment Day.

As always, should plans change when it comes to JD McDonagh and Judgment Day, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.