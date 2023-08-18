Highlights Coming out of SummerSlam earlier this month, WWE will head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for Payback, its next Premium Live Event, on September 2

Reports have claimed that Triple H has plans for a 'huge' triple threat match to take place at the show, but the participants aren't yet known

One thing that is clear about Payback is that Roman Reigns, WWE's top star, isn't advertised for the show, and therefore won't be appearing

After a massive show at SummerSlam 2023, the WWE Universe has high expectations from Payback on September 2 as well.

While a lot of great storylines have been developed after the premium live event, there are no matches confirmed yet.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, Triple H has started making massive plans for Payback, and as per a recent update, Triple H has a triple threat match in his thinking for the show.

What are Triple H's plans for Payback 2023?

Numerous great storylines have developed in the past couple of weeks in WWE.

From Cody Rhodes finding a new road after defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, to Jey Uso quitting WWE last week on SmackDown, a lot of great things are coming up.

With Payback approaching, things are expected to go even more wild in the coming weeks, with Triple H supposedly having 'huge' plans in store for the Premium Live Event.

Roman Reigns is not being advertised for the show, so the Bloodline story isn't expected to continue at the show, but top stars like Cody, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley will be involved.

Image Credits: WWE

As per a recent update from BWE, Triple H has planned a triple-threat match for Payback 2023.

However, there isn’t any match confirmed to be a three-way.

With the storylines going on in WWE, it seems like the women’s division might head into a triple-threat match at the PLE.

After Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair vs Asuka at SummerSlam 2023, a similar triple threat match with Iyo Sky involved could be featured at Payback 2023.

Image Credits: WWE

However, there are a few other rivalries as well which could be added to the Payback card as a triple threat match. It would be interesting to see how things play out in the next few weeks on Raw and SmackDown.

Make sure you stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT for all the latest news on what Triple H has planned for Payback in just over two weeks time.

What has WWE planned for Payback 2023?

Since SummerSlam 2023, Cody Rhodes has been engaged in a rivalry with The Judgment Day.

After his match against Finn Balor on Raw last week, it seems clear that both men could be engaged in a rivalry for long.

On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Seth Rollins twice in the last couple of weeks on Raw. With a match between both men confirmed for a future date, Payback could host the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Image Credits: WWE

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus will be witnessed once again. However, this time, both women would be locked in the steel cage this time. Payback 2023 could be the event where both women lock horns once again.

After a major twist in the Bloodline story with Jey Uso quitting WWE, this week’s Friday Night Smackdown would be a must-see ahead of the premium live event. Gunther and Chad Gable have gone a long way with their rivalry involving the Intercontinental Championship on Raw.

With their match next week on Raw, a new twist could be added, eventually adding their feud to the Payback card.

With no matches confirmed for the premium live event yet, things are expected to start this week on Friday Night Smackdown. Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates about Payback 2023.