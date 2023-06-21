Former two-time NXT world champion Tommaso Ciampa made his triumphant return from a debilitating injury this past week on WWE Raw and scored an emphatic victory over his former comrade in arms, The Miz.

After nearly a year on the sidelines, Ciampa returned to a thunderous ovation and immediately made his presence felt on the Red brand when he answered The Miz's open challenge for a match and pinned him cleanly in the middle of the ring.

While Ciampa's partnership with Miz may now be a thing of the past, it looks like Triple H has creative plans in the works that will see Ciampa reform one of the most storied tag-teams in NXT history.

Tommaso Ciampa is back, and he wants it all. Shortly after his victory over The Miz on Raw, the WWE posted a video to Twitter where a fired up Ciampa cut a promo addressing his return to the company after being out of action for almost a year with a brutal hip injury that required extensive surgery and stem cell treatments to fix.

"You wanna know what Tommaso Ciampa wants? I want it all! ‘I want Monday Night Raw, I want SmackDown, I want every premium live event. I want Money In The Bank. I want the briefcase. I want SummerSlam. I want Survivor Series. I want Royal Rumble. I wanna start at one, I wanna go to 30. I wanna go to WrestleMania."

Perhaps the most interesting part of the promo however is at the end, in which Ciampa potentially reveals his intentions to reunite with his former DIY tag-team partner, Johnny Gargano. Ciampa closed the promo saying "Sometimes when you want things right, you do it yourself.’"

Current plans are for Ciampa to reunite with Johnny Gargano and reform the 'beautiful' DIY. Johnny Gargano was noticeably absent from Raw this week which was likely to give Ciampa his time in the spotlight, but the former best friends are expected to reunite sooner rather than later, per WRKD Wrestling.

DIY had an incredible run in NXT which set up both Ciampa and Gargano for the future in the WWE. When the team split up after Ciampa shockingly turned on Gargano at TakeOver: Chicago in 2017, Ciampa became the biggest heel in the gold brand with Gargano assuming the role of the top underdog babyface, and the story that stemmed from it was magical.

With Ciampa hinting at a DIY reunion in his Twitter promo, as well as head of WWE creative Triple H being a huge supporter of the two throughout their career, wrestling fans can expect to see Gargano and Ciampa become a tag-team on the main roster again soon.

