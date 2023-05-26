A young WWE star is believed to have impressed higher-ups enough to earn a spot in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Dominik Mysterio has become a key feature of Monday Night Raw each week as part of The Judgment Day. Along with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Finn Balor, the group are often featured in prominent segments and have even been the centrepiece of entire episodes in the past.

The 26-year-old battled his legendary father Rey Mysterio just under two months ago at WrestleMania 39, and it was the rivalry with his dad which really kicked off the rise of Dominik. The younger family member repeatedly mocked and berated his Hall of Fame parent which eventually prompted Rey to agree to fight his son at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Latest news on Dominik Mysterio

The match was built around Dominik disrespecting his family legacy and the clash had a lot of fun moments. It began with Rey paying homage to Eddie Guerrero during his entrance while Dom played off the storyline in which he went to prison for a couple of hours at the start of this year. Ultimately, Rey was the one who picked up the win, though, this doesn’t appear to have impacted his son’s standings at all.

Since then, Dominik has managed to maintain a solid level of animosity between himself and the WWE universe. The Judgment Day’s regular promo segments each Monday night routinely rile up the crowd regardless of which city they perform in.

In many people’s eyes, their continued reactions are a great metric for success as far as a heel act is concerned and, if a tweet from WRKD Wrestling is anything to go by, it appears as if Dominik is in line for a big opportunity this July.

WRKD Wrestling recently took to Twitter to say the following regarding the Judgment Day member’s potential future at Money in the Bank this year:

Another name rumored for this year’s Money In The Bank match is Dominik Mysterio. Many backstage are high on him and how he has grown as a performer over the last year.

Of course, Money in the Bank emanates from the O2 Arena in London this year, marking the first WWE Premium Live Event to be broadcast from England since SummerSlam came live from Wembley in 1992.

There are several potential competitors rumours to be vying for the Money in the Bank briefcase, including Cody Rhodes who may use the contract as a way to get back to Roman Reigns and WWE’s top prize.