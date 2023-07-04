Triple H has big plans to put a spark under the career of one of his all-time favorites on the WWE roster after previously giving them the ball to run with way back when he was in a creative role in the NXT days and current storylines on television today confirm that "The Game" has gone all in on revitalizing the career of the superstar in question.

Charlotte Flair returned to television a few weeks ago and was instantly inserted into a major storyline which saw her attempt to win her fifteenth world championship on the main roster, but she failed to put Asuka away on last week's SmackDown live from London due to an interference from Bianca Belair.

Asuka came off looking strong in the match, and it has now been revealed through Fightful that the WWE has plans to give "The Empress of Tomorrow" a massive push, giving both her career a much needed re-establishing while putting some focus and momentum on the Women's Championship in the process.

Since her NXT debut way back in 2015, Asuka has been a favorite of WWE's head of creative, Triple H, who put a lot of stock in her back when he was running the black and gold brand.

Not only did she win the NXT Women's Championship, but she has also seen her fair share of success since her call-up to the main roster, having held a number of championships and being the current Women's Champion.

However, there was a point when Asuka, who was described by Bayley as 'the best' seemingly got lost in the fold on the main roster and was seldom featured as a main event caliber superstar in the women's division.

Asuka's push was revitalized just a few months ago at the May 27th, 2023 Night of Champions premium live event from Saudi Arabia where she defeated Bianca Belair to win the Raw Women's Championship which was later renamed the Women's World Championship. Currently, Asuka is part of the SmackDown brand after being drafted earlier this year.

Now, it seems the company is going full-speed ahead with Asuka's push, with plans to have her look strong heading into a massive match at SummerSlam.

Who will Asuka face at SummerSlam?

As seen on television the past few weeks, the WWE has been putting a lot more focus on Asuka with the intention of giving her a big push as a major star in the women's division once again. Asuka is currently locked into a storyline with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair that will likely see the three huge stars clash at SummerSlam in August of this year in a triple-threat match.

GMS had previously reported that Iyo Sky was going to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and claim the briefcase which gives her a guaranteed shot at the Women's World Title, with the long-term plans seeing her work with "The Empress of Tomorrow" down the line.

