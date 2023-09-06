Highlights The Street Profits have become a popular tag team in WWE, known for their charisma and catchphrases

The pair have been babyfaces for all of their WWE careers thus far, but that could be about to change

A new report is claiming that the Street Profits are, alongside Bobby Lashley, now viewed as heels over on SmackDown by Triple H

Triple H's plans for The Street Profits in WWE, an act that The Rock absolutely adores, have been leaked online.

It’s hard to believe that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been teaming in WWE for over seven years now, but it was obvious from the get-go that the Street Profits would be a success, as fans immediately took to their charisma.

They would often come through the crowd for a lot of their entrances and would become known for their use of red cups. Their catchphrases caught on and those in attendance each week couldn’t help but cheer them, even if they weren’t completely familiar with their work.

Who are the Street Profits?

Unsurprisingly, the proverbial rocket was strapped to the Profits, and they were quickly in title contention. Though, it took until 2019 for the team to finally get their hands on the NXT Tag Team Championship, as they won the vacant belts in a ladder match.

Their reign lasted just over two months as they dropped the straps to Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of the Undisputed Era, and while this was underwhelming for many, but it wasn’t long before the higher-ups in the company brought the pair to the main roster.

They became champions on both Raw and SmackDown, having quality matches along the way. Wherever they went, audiences ate up their gimmick and catchy entrance song. They were often the most popular people on the show, or at least in that conversation.

Image Credits: WWE

What are Triple H's plans for the Street Profits?

So, it would be fair to assume that the Profits’ natural charm would make them likely to remain affable babyfaces for the rest of their tenure in the company, but their characters have had quite an interesting twist as of late.

In July, teases first began of an alliance between Bobby Lashley and the universally beloved tag team. The former WWE Champion, who has been no stranger to factions in the past, was seen inviting Ford and Dawkins into a limo to discuss the prospect of a partnership.

Then, on August 4, the Profits interrupted a scheduled tag match between The Brawling Brutes and The OC, attacking all involved, which wouldn't be something that was traditionally in line with their characters.READ MORE: CM Punk fired by AEW: 44-year-old already 'tried to rejoin WWE twice' However, fans haven’t quite been able to decide whether to cheer or boo the new and more vicious version of the team. In fact, it was rumoured for a while that WWE themselves weren’t entirely sure where to take the team of Lashley, Ford and Dawkins, to the point at which it was once believed that Triple H was very much playing it by ear.

But, to clarify the alignment of the team, and Triple H's plans for the act that The Rock is said to be a big fan of, WrestleVotes took to X to confirm that they are listed as heels, as least internally.

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits are now categorized as heels.

Of course, it may take a while for fans to accept the idea of booing the still popular Street Profits, but, perhaps the alteration to their presentation will give them the extra edge needed to get back to the top of WWE’s tag team division.

As always, should anything change regarding The Street Profits and any how WWE perceive their association with Bobby Lashley, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.