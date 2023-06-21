More has emerged regarding Triple H's plans, or lack thereof, for Johnny Gargano on WWE Raw this week.

The June 19th edition of WWE Raw emanated from Cleveland, Ohio and furthered stories ahead of Money in the Bank.

Matt Riddle defeated Ludwig Kaiser as he continued his feud with Imperium and the three-way rivalry between Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed and Ricochet raged on as the Australian came out on top against the Japanese star in one-on-one action.

What happened on WWE Raw?

Also, with just over a week to go until the company heads to the O2 in London, competitors were added to both the men’s and women’s briefcase ladder matches. Trish Stratus baited Becky Lynch into striking her, which meant she defeated Raquel Rodriguez and subsequently filled the last spot in the match while Logan Paul simply announced his participation on the men’s side of things.

Though, Monday’s Raw initially advertised an open challenge hosted by Seth Rollins, in which he would defend his World Heavyweight Championship. Given that the show was set in the hometown of Johnny Gargano, many assumed that Triple H was going to have the 'underrated' 35-year-old be the one to do battle with The Visionary over the gold.

On the contrary, Rollins was taken out by Finn Balor prior to the challenge, furthering their feud while the Cleveland-native wasn’t featured on the show at all. This was even more perplexing given Johnny’s former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa returned on the event, answering The Miz’s own open challenge.

Image Credits: WWE

Was Johnny Gargano going to face Seth Rollins on WWE Raw?

Now, to provide an update on the creative process which led to Johnny’s emission, Fightful Select are reporting that Gargano was actually never scheduled to clash over the World Heavyweight Championship on the 19th of June episode of Raw, even prior to Vince McMahon’s late changes to the show.

The star is a former NXT Champion, while also racking up a couple of reigns with the black and gold brand’s tag team titles. He is regarded as one of the company’s best in-ring talents and many are still hoping to see Gargano mix it up with Rollins at some point down the line.

Still, it was a strange move from the company not to showcase the hometown performer in any way. With Ciampa’s aforementioned comeback, it’s been rumoured that the two could reunite and reform DIY, yet there weren’t any hints of this during this week’s episode.

Should more come out regarding the creative future of Johnny Gargano and future plans for him, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.