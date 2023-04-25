Triple H unveiled the brand new WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night Raw last night.

In his announcement, 'The Game' said the new champion would be crowned on May 27 at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

So, with WWE now set to have two World Champions once again, who will Triple H pick as the first person to hold the new belt?

Who will be the first World Heavyweight Champion?

At the time of writing, there's no word on who Triple H is planning as his first World Heavyweight Champion, but fans think they know who the front-runners are.

The first is Seth Rollins, who was recently described as 'precious' by WWE fans, with many feeling as if he's owed another title reign after years of consistently great work.

Rollins also hasn't been beaten by Roman Reigns in WWE, so him becoming World Heavyweight Champion wouldn't feel like a consolation price, like some have feared.

Triple H is also a big fan of Rollins, with the pair having a long history both on and off-screen, so it shouldn't come as a massive surprise if Seth is the first champion.

Could Cody Rhodes become World Heavyweight Champion?

Another of the leading candidates to become World Heavyweight Champion will likely be Cody Rhodes, who came close to becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

Cody is destined to become World Champion soon, and with Reigns unlikely to drop his belts anytime soon, so becoming the first man to hold World Heavyweight title could be his way of doing that.

However, some may feel that Rhodes really needs to beat Reigns to become Champion, with fans believing that the former AEW star still needs to dethrone Reigns, despite falling short at WrestleMania.

In terms of who else could win the belt, if WWE doesn't go with either Rollins or Cody, the likes of Gunther, Bobby Lashley, Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura and even Solo Sikoa have been thrown around by fans online.

Logan Paul could also be an outside pick, considering the YouTube megastar hinted to ESPN that he held talks with Triple H about becoming World Champion when signing his WWE contract extension.

Ultimately, only Triple H really knows who is going to be the first man to hold the World Heavyweight Championship, but GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated with any additional information on the matter.

