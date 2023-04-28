Triple H could move Roman Reigns to Raw, splitting him up from The Bloodline in the WWE Draft, it is now being rumoured.

The announcement of the stars eligible for the Draft has led to some fans being worried that members of WWE's top faction could land on different brands.

Fans won't have to wait too long though to see that Triple H has planned through, with the WWE Draft kicking off tonight on SmackDown.

Will Roman Reigns move to WWE Raw?

Reigns is currently assigned to the SmackDown brand, but as a result of introduction the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has been appearing on Raw too for over a year now.

That is set to change though, with the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, with Reigns likely to remain exclusive to either Raw or SmackDown.

Many fans speculated that Roman could end up staying on SmackDown, but WrestleTalk has pointed out a hint that could indicate a change to Raw is on the horizon.

Reigns is eligible in tonight's pool for the WWE Draft, meaning that he'll be picked up either Raw or SmackDown in tonight's show.

Roman Reigns WWE

Raw has picked first for the last few years, given that its WWE's flagship show, and you have to suspect that Roman is going to be the first pick, so perhaps he'll be moving over to Monday nights as a result.

Of course, it's far from confirmed that Reigns will be moving to Raw, but based on the logic and what's been done in previous drafts, it seems like a move away from SmackDown could be on the cards.

However, that isn't the only unexpected thing that Triple H could be planning for 'The Tribal Chief' over the next few days.

What are Triple H's plans for Roman Reigns?

While Roman might end up on Raw, he might not be joined by the entirety of The Bloodline...

WWE, in a post on its official website last night, announced the wrestlers that are able to be drafted on SmackDown tonight, and both Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

However, The Usos aren't going to be drafted tonight, and will instead be assigned to a new roster on Raw next week, leading to the possibility of The Bloodline ending up on different brands.

Perhaps it's just Triple H's way of adding some intrigue to the WWE Draft, but 'The Game' really could be planning to separate wrestling's biggest factions.

