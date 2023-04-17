Triple H 'has to' have Roman Reigns reach 1000 days as champion, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has claimed.

This comes after reports from Ringside News claims that Triple H has "confirmed" that Reigns' next title defence will be at Night of Champions on May 27.

Shortly after, WWE fans noticed that May 27 is also the date that Reigns' historic reign as WWE's top champion will reach 1000 days.

What has Kevin Nash said about Roman Reigns' title reign?

Roman looks set to reach 1000 days as Universal Champion, but many fans didn't think 'The Tribal Chief' would reach the historic milestone.

The feeling among many fans at the time was that Cody Rhodes was going to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39, taking the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship off him in the process.

That didn't end up happening though, with Reigns surprisingly retaining against the former AEW star, extending his record-breaking reign as champion,

Roman Reigns WWE

Many fans disagreed with Triple H's decision to have Roman retain at WrestleMania, but someone who supported him in his decision was his close personal friend Kevin Nash.

The WWE Hall of Famer, speaking on his 'Kliq This' podcast, has said that Triple H 'has to' have Roman reach 1000 days as champion, noting that the opportunity was too good to turn down, via WrestleTalk.

That close to 1,000 [days], you have to do it. There’s certain milestones, and right now, he’s too close to 1,000. Just to be able to say I had the f****** strap for 1,000 days. If it’s 1,003, it’s still over 1,000 days, and it’s gonna be a long f****** time until somebody says that again.”

While fans, on the whole, feel as if Cody should have beaten Reigns at WrestleMania, it's acknowledged that Reigns reaching 1000 days as WWE's top champion is an incredible milestone that probably should have been reached.

Latest news on Roman Reigns

As covered previously, reports from Ringside News have claimed that Roman's next title defence will be in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions, meaning that unless something changes, his reign will reach 1000 days.

However, as you can read about by clicking here, Roman has no obvious challenger lined up for the show, and fans are calling for him to "squash" someone that Vince McMahon "loves".

