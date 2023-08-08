Highlights The reason why Triple H has been pushing Zelina Vega as of late has been revealed in a new report from Fightful.

Vega was originally supposed to be squashed by Rhea Ripley at Backlash, but the changes were made due to Zelina's impressive performances leading up to the event.

Her ongoing push is a result of her excellent in-ring performances and the incredible reaction she received from the Puerto Rican crowd at the event.

Triple H's big push of a SmackDown star has been attributed to last-minute booking changes at a massive WWE Premium Live Event.

The changes saw the match unfold differently than originally planned and a new report suggests that the match was almost completely unrecognizable to the one the WWE Universe ended up witnessing.

Latest news on Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega, who is currently a member of LWO, has been having a career year in 2023 so far.

She's been churning out quality matches all year, and it seems her efforts have not gone unnoticed by Triple H and the rest of the WWE higher-ups.

A sudden change to a planned match between Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega at WWE's Backlash premium live event appears to be the reasoning behind the push that Vega has been receiving as of late, but how was the match originally going to go down?

Image credits: WWE

In a brand-new report from Fightful, it has been revealed that the original plans for Ripley and Vega at Backlash would have seen Rhea squash Zelina and retain her Women's World Championship.

This would have been a move made in order to make Rhea look like a dominant champion, and it would have undoubtedly generated her a significant amount of heat given that Backlash went down in Puerto Rico. Vega, of course, is of Puerto Rican descent.

The plans for the match were changed with Ripley reportedly happy to go ahead with the changes.

What the WWE Universe witnessed instead was an awesome back-and-forth match between these two talented young women, and the Puerto Rican crowd, who were electric all night, were especially behind the 32-year-old Vega.

Image credits: WWE

It has been reported that the reason for the changes were due to Zelina Vega's impressive performances leading up to the event, and the company clearly wanted to test the waters with her and check out the kind of hometown ovation she was going to receive.

The main reason for Vega's ongoing push since Backlash in May has been the combination of her brilliant in-ring performances, and the incredible reaction she received at the Premium Live Event.

What's next for Zelina Vega in WWE?

As of this writing, Zelina Vega continues to enjoy a quality push in the right direction on WWE television when she is featured, with the company making an effort to make her a top babyface in the women's division.

Her last big match to date was a valiant effort at the Money in the Bank premium live event in July. Vega has the talent and the crowd support to be a future Women's Champion in the WWE.

Zelina Vega's first run in the WWE lasted for three years between 2017 and 2020 before she was released from the company. She would later return in 2021 and her first bout of success came after the won the Queen's Crown tournament in 2021.

She would embark on a successful heel run as Queen Zelina until she was sidelined by an injury. She later returned to the ring at the tail end of 2022 under the Zelina Vega name, and has enjoyed continued success since, always putting on great in-ring performances in her matches.

Vega is already a 13-year veteran of wrestling having made her debut back in 2010. Her first national exposure happened when she joined TNA Wrestling and had a popular 2-year stint with the company under the name of Rosita.

She remained active throughout the independent circuit until she finally signed a developmental contract with the WWE in 2017, and she debuted for the NXT brand that same year.