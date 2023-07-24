A new face on WWE’s main roster didn’t expect to be mixing it up with some of the company’s best so soon.

As it often does, the 2023 WWE Draft looked to the company’s development brand to offer opportunities to its younger and more inexperienced talent.

NXT performers that received the call-up include Pretty Deadly, Odyssey Jones and JD McDonagh, though some of these names have had more luck than others when it comes to life on Raw and SmackDown.

The British tag team have established themselves well, having already received an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match, while McDonagh’s push has been very stop start and Jones is someone that hasn’t made a single appearance since he left NXT.

Another example of a relatively successful call-up has been the way WWE has integrated Zoey Stark since she was moved to Monday Night Raw.

Sometimes, the company have been known to leave talent to get over on their own when they arrive on the main roster, but, Triple H opted to have Stark arrive by aligning herself with Trish Stratus, a move which has worked wonders for all involved.

Of course, this has provided Zoey with an opportunity to learn from a WWE Hall of Famer, but it has also meant that she is heavily involved with whoever Stratus is feuding with.

This has led Stark to sharing a lot of in-ring time with Becky Lynch, an icon of modern day WWE.

What has Zoey Stark said about her main roster push?

To comment on her main roster run so far, Zoey Stark spoke on the Zaslow Show, where she admitted that she didn’t expect her main roster run to be as fruitful as it has, acknowledging how fortunate she has been to be involved in the story between Stratus and Lynch.

I definitely didn’t think I would be getting as much time on TV as I am now. I thought it was going to be more of a slower transition, just a couple of things here and there, and build into something. I was thrown right into the fire with two of the top talents. It’s been a wild ride.

While she’s currently acting as Trish Stratus’ number two, Stark caught the eye as a talented in-ring performer during her time in NXT. Despite never capturing the developmental brand’s women’s title, the 29-year-old competed for it numerous times, including at this year’s ‘Stand And Deliver’ in a ladder match.

Fans have been relieved to see Stark receive such as prominent push on the main roster, as she never found stability through a quality storyline in NXT.

In fact, Zoey continues to play a vital role as she is set to clash with Becky Lynch tonight on Raw, with The Man needing to win to get another match with Trish at SummerSlam.

She even featured heavily in this year’s women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, bringing a pair handcuffs into play, which were crucial in the finish of the bout and IYO SKY’s victory.

As always, if more comes out about the plans for Zoey Stark on the main roster, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.