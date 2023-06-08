A newly called-up WWE Raw tag team are reportedly set for a big push from Triple H.

The recent WWE draft saw the coming bring up a lot of new names to both Raw and SmackDown. Singles stars such as JD McDonagh and then NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell appeared in the draft pool as well as tag teams such as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance as well as the ‘Unholy Union’ of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Alongside this, the dominant group known as ‘Indus Sher’ became tied to the red brand. With the tag team consisting of Sanga and Veer Mahaan, Jinder Mahal appears to have revitalised the pair and made them into a monster duo.

Latest news on Indus Sher

Their recent call-up isn’t the first time the WWE Universe has been introduced to Veer, with the 34-year-old’s initial debut being teased for months on end with vignettes signalling that Mahaan was ‘coming’ to Raw.

However, Veer’s eventual appearance on Raw didn’t quite click with the crowd. The vast majority of WWE’s audiences became indifferent towards the quick squash matches which the star would have against unnamed talent. After a few weeks of repetitive and one-sided affairs, the company quickly axed Veer’s push following initial high expectations.

This led to a lengthy absence, meaning Veer wasn’t seen on any of the company’s weekly programming until he united with Sanga on NXT. The pair ran through many opponents on the company’s third brand and

As mentioned, the pair have recent re-emerged on WWE’s main roster and it appears as if their role on Raw is directly linked to future plans when it comes to expanding in the Indian market.

What are Triple H's plans for Indus Sher?

Per PWInsider Elite, it’s been reported that WWE management are keen to book Indus Sher strongly as the company look to return to India for a special live event this September.

"The company wants Indus Sher positioned strongly as they build towards their return to India with a September live event."

WWE’s last attempt to further tap into the Indian market came on January 22nd, 2021. This saw them hold a behind-closed-doors event titled ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’ showcasing several of WWE’s Indian talents for a show that would later air on Indian Republic Day just four days later.

As always, GiveMeSport will keek you updated on the planned push for Indus Sher, the build to WWE’s Indian live event and any other creative plans as we hear more.