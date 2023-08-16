Highlights The Rock surprised the audience by attempting to call CM Punk after a WWE event, but Triple H reacted with humor rather than anger.

CM Punk hasn't been in a WWE ring for over nine years and has had a rocky relationship with the company since leaving, including a filing lawsuit against them.

After seven years away, CM Punk returned to wrestling with AEW in August 2021, where he remains to this day

The Rock surprised an audience after WWE Raw in 2017 by attempting to phone CM Punk, and Triple H’s reaction to this has finally been revealed.

Despite returning to the world of professional wrestling in 2021 by way of AEW, CM Punk hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring in over nine years.

His last outing for Vince McMahon’s company was the 2014 Royal Rumble, coming in at number one and making it to the final four before being eliminated by an Authority-affiliated Kane.

Is CM Punk on good terms with WWE?

This appeared to be the beginning of a feud, though, the Chicago-native quickly disappeared from the company, feeling as if those in charge didn’t value him the way he felt was fair.

So, coupled with those in charge officially firing Punk on the date he got married to the Divas Champion at the time AJ Lee, it’s fair to say that the two-time WWE Champion wasn’t on the best of terms with the company after leaving.

In fact, The Second City Saint even launched a lawsuit against WWE and one of their doctors after Punk accused Dr Chris Amann of malpractice during his last few months with the company.

The star had growing frustration regarding long-running fatigue from the gruelling travel schedule and felt as if Amann wasn’t giving him appropriate treatment for a back issue.

Though, this didn’t seem to be something which Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was aware of, at least not in 2017. When capturing audio to be used in ‘Fighting With My Family’, a film about Paige (LKA Saraya) and her family, Rock surprised an audience in California.

Here, the crowd were required to chant ‘CM Punk’ as part of what was needed for the movie and they, of course, obliged. Though, not one to shy away from an opportunity to have fun, the Hollywood star offered to call Punk live in front of those in Los Angeles that night.

How did Triple H react when The Rock called CM Punk?

The 44-year-old didn’t pick up the phone, but, Rock must’ve known that higher-ups in WWE wouldn’t have liked his attempt to call.

While speaking on The Masked Man Show, Senior Vice President at Seven Bucks Productions Brian Gewirtz recalled how Triple H reacted to the stunt Johnson attempted to pull.

The only time it ever kind of maybe qualified (possibly having to cut someone’s microphone) is when we were shooting Fighting with my Family at Staples Center and The Rock was in the ring and they’re chanting CM Punk and Rock, he doesn’t know what’s going on with the whole Punk-WWE backstage stuff and he pulls out his phone and is like, ‘Hey! What if I called CM Punk right now!?’ And then Triple H turns to me back in Gorilla and was like, ‘Someone wanna remind him we’re in a f******* lawsuit with this guy!’ And Punk didn’t answer. He was doing something else at the time and so, it didn’t really matter and I think it was more said — I think Triple H said it, kind of tongue-in-cheek. He was not legitimately angry.

As mentioned, Triple H was ‘not legitimately angry’ at Dwayne Johnson, though, it’s hard to imagine anyone getting upset by the fun and games pulled by a man with the charisma of The Rock.

As for CM Punk, he is currently appearing on AEW: Collision every Saturday night, but has remained no stranger to backstage controversy in Tony Khan’s company.