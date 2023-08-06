Highlights Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has reportedly signed a new deal to return to the company, according to PWInsider.

Sane's departure from WWE in 2021 surprised fans, but she left on her own terms after feeling she had accomplished everything she could in the United States.

The Wrestling Observer Radio suggests that Sane will likely join WWE storylines in November, possibly returning in time for Survivor Series.

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has inked a brand-new deal to return to the company, according to a new report.

The 34-year-old Japanese wrestling sensation was a popular act in NXT and on the WWE's main roster following her call-up, but she left the company on her own terms in 2021.

However, Triple H, who has gone out of his way to call Sane a 'unique' performer, is said to have re-signed her to the promotion, according to PWInsider.

Why did Kairi Sane leave WWE?

Kairi's exit from the WWE in the middle of 2021 came as a shock to fans. Sane had been booked well and was a popular act and much loved by the fans.

After she was written out of storylines in the Summer of 2021, Sane, who was very well-liked by management, remained with the WWE in an ambassador role until the remainder of her contract expired at the end of the year.

Sane has been vocal about her decisions to leave the WWE. She felt that she had accomplished everything she could in the ring in the United States.

She simply wanted to return home to Japan. Kairi had wrestled with the idea of retiring from active in-ring competition, but found a new batch of enthusiasm following her return to World Wonder Ring: Stardom, the promotion where she got her start.

Kairi Sane was home, and more importantly, she was happy.

With a new flame under her and new goals to achieve, she made her in-ring return for Stardom in March 2022. Sane went on to become the first ever IWGP Women's Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, it was later revealed that Sane had only signed a one-year deal with the iconic Japanese promotions, and she once again became a free agent.

Image credits: WWE

Is Kairi Sane returning to WWE?

After she became a free agent, Kairi Sane was vocal about wanting to return to wrestle in the United States, and was open to offers from both the WWE and AEW.

In an interview with Steve Fall of 10 Count Interviews, Sane confirmed that on the AEW side of things, she wanted to wrestle Saraya, Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter.

She also opened up about wanting to share the ring again in WWE with the likes of Asuka, IYO-SKY and Bayley, meaning her newly negotiated deal could see her land on the SmackDown brand.

Image Source: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Radio, who've been covering the subject of Sane's impending WWE return, has noted that she'll will be returning to the company after finishing her final commitments in Japan.

Meltzer noted that Sane will likely join WWE storylines in November, which means she could potentially return at or at least in time for Survivor Series, which is scheduled for November 25th.

Maybe November. She's got two more dates in Japan I think she is scheduled for...She's coming back.

Image credits: WWE

GiveMeSport will keep you updated on Kairi Sane's WWE return with new information as the news reaches us.

Be sure to follow GMS on your preferred social platform to stay in the loop with the latest breaking news stories from the WWE and the entire world of professional wrestling!

Related: WWE: ‘Depressing’ update on when Roman Reigns will lose Undisputed title