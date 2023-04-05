Triple H scrapped a segment featuring LA Knight from WWE WrestleMania 39, it has been claimed.

Knight, despite being incredibly over with fans in the run-in to WrestleMania, was left off the show completely.

Rumours had indicated that WWE wanted to showcase the former NXT star at the biggest show of the year, but that didn't end up happening.

Was LA Knight ever planned to appear at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, LA Knight was incredibly over in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, with many fans calling for Triple H to put him on the show in some capacity.

Even if he wasn't going to wrestle, fans thought that WrestleMania needed to see LA Knight, who was described by Wade Barrett as a "megastar", featured in some way, even if just for a non-wrestling talk show segment.

That didn't end up happening, but WRDK Wrestling, who were the first to report this week that Triple H would open Raw, is reporting that Knight had his WrestleMania segment scrapped, via WrestleTalk.

A noticeable on-screen absence from WrestleMania was LA Knight. We’re told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made.

As you can see above, plans called for Knight to mix it up with Bobby Lashley on night two of WrestleMania, but instead he missed out on the show entirely, with Lashley instead just coming out at SoFi Stadium to celebrate with his Andre The Giant battle royal trophy.

Why did Triple H cancel LA Knight's WrestleMania segment?

At the time of writing, there's no official word on why Triple H cancelled the scheduled WrestleMania segment for Knight last weekend.

However, some have speculated it could have had something to do with Vince McMahon, who was described by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer as being "back in charge" by Raw the following night.

McMahon made several creative changes to this week's episode of Raw, including changing plans for Seth Rollins while the former WWE Champion was standing in the ring.

While nothing has been reported on the matter, some have speculated that Vince coming back to creative might have had something to do with Knight's segment getting scrapped.

Knight was turned into Max Dupri by Vince, and only really started to get a significant push and turn back into LA Knight once Triple H became Chief Content Officer.

