WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated Sheamus a few weeks ago on SmackDown to celebrate 25 years in the company, in his hometown, Toronto, Canada.

Though it isn’t confirmed, this was one of the final matches of Edge’s in-ring career, and potentially his last in a WWE ring.

Since then, there have been rumors of his contract expiring, and a new report has emerged giving an update on Edge's WWE status, and a potential move to AEW.

Is Edge leaving WWE?

On August 18's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Edge celebrated his 25th Anniversary in WWE. During the celebration, the Rated R superstar defeated Sheamus in a first-time-ever match and ended the show on a high note. However, it is still unclear if his match against the Celtic Warrior was his last one.

After the show went off-air, Edge revealed that he wasn't sure if that was the end of his wrestling career. The 11x World Champion requested time to sit and discuss with his family before making an announcement. However, the end of the match brought rumors claiming that Edge's WWE contract was set to expire very soon.

Amid all speculations, the Hall of Famer announced that his WWE contract was set to expire in September. With that news, the WWE Universe began speculating that Edge would go to AEW for a final run with his long-time friend Christian before announcing his retirement.

With a lot of uncertainty surrounding Edge's wrestling career, a new update has cleared up the air. As per a recent report from PWInsider, it's been confirmed that the legend removed by Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, from the internal roster of current wrestlers.

Real Name Adam Copeland Age 49 Height 6ft 5" Weight 241lbs Debut July 1992

The report goes on to state that Edge is now listed as a miscellaneous talent among stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Big E, Braun Strowman, and Titus O'Neil, all of whom are part-timers who rarely wrestler, or are currently out with injuries.

Being a part of the miscellaneous talent, it can be said that Edge's run in WWE is far from over. Even though the Hall of Famer may retire very soon, sporadic appearances might be seen from him once in a few months.

Could Edge stay with WWE?

Edge is clearly one of the greatest minds in the wrestling industry, as evidenced by his legendary Hall of Fame career. Though there have been questions if the Rated R Superstar would return to the ring, if he decides to call it a day, a backstage role would also suit him well.

Being a locker room leader at many points in his career, Edge would be a great addition to the already stacked creative unit of WWE, having previously helped out the writing team during his active run.

If not the creative unit, WWE could use Edge and his talk show, 'the Cutting Edge', to enhance some massive storylines and stir things up for the future. This would add in as a massive contribution to the wrestling industry and will enhance Edge’s legacy. Whatever role the Hall of Famer is given, an incredible output can be expected from him.

