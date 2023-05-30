Triple H reportedly has a plan in place to ease a WWE legend back into the ring following a lengthy absence.

‘The Viper’ Randy Orton has been out of action for quite some time, with his last match coming almost exactly a year ago. He is currently suffering from a back injury which required a fusion surgery that caused concern over his in-ring future. Some within the company are said to believe that fans would be lucky to see him ever return to the ring.

Prior to his unfortunate injury, the star was part of a widely popular tag team with Matt Riddle. Known as ‘RK-BRO’, the pair had an undeniably loveable dynamic and held tag team titles as recently as Orton’s last televised match.

Latest news on Randy Orton

Of course, The Viper is one of the biggest icons to ever step into a WWE ring. He is a 14-time world champion within the company as well as a reign each with the United States and Intercontinental Titles and a total of four Tag Team Title reigns (two with Riddle).

An article from Daily DDT even labelled the 43-year-old injured legend as the ‘perfect’ example of a professional wrestler due to his captivating skill, look and personality. To go alongside this, Randy has accolades such as being the youngest ever world champion which cements his place in the history books.

With such success under his belt, it’s fair to say that Orton has already built up a Hall of Fame career and may not feel the need to return to the company if doing so would compromise his health.

Is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

However, if Ringside News are to be believed, it’s being said that WWE do in fact have an idea in mind regarding the return of Randy Orton. It’s unsure when exactly their reported plan will transpire, though, the suggestion is that fans may be able to expect Randy on their screens by the end of the year.

"A tenured source in the company also confirmed to us that Randy Orton does, in fact, have a planned return date already. It was not noted when this will happen, but it won’t be the summer. That being said, fans should expect to see The Viper again this year.”

This will come as good news to the vast majority of WWE’s audience, who will be anxiously awaiting any news regarding the status of Randy Orton and whether he will be able to return.