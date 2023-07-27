Highlights Santos Escobar's recent win in the United States Championship Invitational puts him in line for the biggest opportunity of his career, showing that WWE has high confidence in him.

Escobar's matchup against Rey Mysterio is a significant moment in his career and could potentially lead to a major push for him as a top contender.

WWE fans want Escobar pushed as a top star, but a new report as claimed that Triple H already sees him as one.

Santos Escobar has been one of the top stars of the LWO currently, and we now know how WWE views him.

After his win in the United States Championship Invitational fatal 4-way match, the SmackDown star has a chance to get one of the biggest opportunities of his career.

However, before that, Escobar hasn't been given a lot of impressive rivalries. Ironically, a new report claims that Triple H has high confidence in the LWO star for future opportunities.

Latest News on Santos Escobar

As per a recent Santos Escobar defeated the likes of AJ Styles , Grayson Waller, and Butch to advance in the United States Championship Invitational featuring on Friday Night SmackDown.On the other hand, Rey Mysterio came out as the winner of the second fatal 4-way and a singles match between both stars will now determine Austin Theory's challenger for the United States Championship.Santos Escobar vs WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest matches of the 39-year-old star's career.Though the match is still to take place, a recent live event may have spoiled the result.Santos Escobar faced Austin Theory at a recent live event which has probably revealed the 39-year-old as the winner of the No. 1 contender's match next week on SmackDown.As per a recent report from Ringside News, Triple H has some exciting views on Santos Escobar.A video had recently gone viral featuring Escobar. The star went up to a crying young fan at a Meet and Greet which has fans talking about him.This made Ringside News address things with the management where it was said that Triple H sees Escobar as a big star already in WWE.

If Santos Escobar defeats Rey Mysterio next week on Friday Night SmackDown, this could be a major push for the 39-year-old.Eventually, Escobar could be brought in as a major World Title contender in future making him the next Rey Mysterio.

Image Credits: WWE

Will Santos Escobar win the United States Championship?

Austin Theory's United States Championship reign has not been very fascinating.Since defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39, Theory has been a part of very few matches which has made his title reign stale. A top singles rivalry could bring him back to the top and eventually lead to a massive storyline.Santos Escobar facing Austin Theory could be a big rivalry in the making.This could be the massive match Theory needs to get back to the top of the roster. However, this storyline could also be used to usher in a new era in WWE. A United States Championship win for Santos Escobar could bring the spotlight on LWO and get the 39-year-old in the headlines.

Image Credits: WWE

If Rey wins the singles match this week on SmackDown, Escobar could be held back before a major push.With a lot of things uncertain, it would be interesting to see how WWE plays out things for the LWO star if he is seen as a top competitor for the future.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Santos Escobar.