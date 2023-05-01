Triple H could have Roman Reigns hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until September 2024, it has been claimed.

This comes after a report from the Wrestling Observer that WWE wants to 'modernise' several of the older records that are currently held.

As such, the theory is that Triple H might be looking to have Reigns overtake Hulk Hogan's iconic 1474-day reign as WWE Champion.

What are Triple H's plans for Roman Reigns?

Roman is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion right now, and after overcoming Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, his reign is showing no signs of ending anytime soon.

Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback back in August 2020, meaning he'll have held the title for 1000 days by the time Night of Champions rolls around on May 27 this year.

However, that isn't the only milestone that WWE might be eyeing up for the Tribal Chief, as noted by Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer.

The report states that WWE is hoping to "modernise" a lot of the older records that are held right now, which is part of why the decision has been made to have Roman hold his title for 1000 days.

Read More: WWE: 'Controversial' Brock Lesnar decision was planned 'months in advance'

That isn't all, as fans are now speculating that Triple H might have Roman as champion for a good while longer, allowing him to eclipse Hulk Hogan's 1474-day reign as WWE Champion from the1980s.

Should Roman beat Hogan's reign and hold the belt for 1475 days, he'd be champion for another 17 months, with his reign running until September 13, 2024 at the very least.

This is just speculation about this stage, but a four-year reign would likely turn a lot of fans off WWE, with many already clamouring to see Roman losing the titles that he's held for close to three years already.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns match with 'The Rock's boy' is 'on the table'

Latest news on Roman Reigns

Many fans thought that Roman would lose his titles at WrestleMania 39 to Cody, but that didn't happen, with Triple H and the WWE Creative team having Reigns retain his championship.

With reports that have now emerged, it seems like Reigns' title reign was never in jeopardy, and the plan has always been for him to retain his titles and continue his historic reign.

With regards to what Triple H's plans for him are, GIVEMESPORT is reporting that a match between Roman and 'The Rock's boy' is 'on the table' for WrestleMania 39, which you can read more about by clicking here.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.