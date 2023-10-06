Highlights Triple H had to cancel his 'significant plans' for Drew McIntyre due to the release of Matt Riddle from WWE.

WWE had intended to pair Riddle and McIntyre together as a proper tag team, with merchandise even being made for their team name 'McRiddle.'

The departure of Riddle means that the potential storyline and development of the 'McRiddle' duo will never be seen, and McIntyre may now undergo a heel turn.

Triple H was forced into scrapping the 'significant plans' he had for Drew McIntyre, one of The Undertaker's favourite WWE Superstars.

While in the midst of their most recent batch of releases, fans were surprised to see Matt Riddle depart the company, especially given how often he was being used on their weekly TV shows.

However, his contract termination came just a few weeks after the 37-year-old was embroiled in controversy at New York’s JFK airport, the latest in a long line of 'negative stuff' to come out about the former MMA fighter.

Why did WWE release Matt Riddle.

According to reports, WWE management as a whole had grown tired of the consistent off-camera issues that seemed to follow 'The Original Bro' throughout his career, including his very public use of marijuana which had caused him problems in the past.

This put an end to Riddle’s time with the company, and thus stopped any current plans they had for the former United States Champion.

Prior to being released, Matt was often seen on-screen attempting to bold with McIntyre, so that he and the Scotsman could eventually form a tag team, and it seems like that was going to be a long-term story for WWE and Triple H.

What plans did WWE scrap for Drew McIntyre?

WWE were seemingly telling the story that the former member of RK-Bro was much more up for the idea of a new makeshift team than McIntyre was. In fact, many believed that the teases of the duo uniting were just there to facilitate the rumoured plan for a Drew heel turn, however, there are now reports to the contrary.

Per WrestleVotes, it’s been said that the team of Riddle and McIntyre were actually set for an extended run together. It’s believed that the idea for their pairing actually went as far as the company making merchandise for the two under the comical team name ‘McRiddle’.

Prior to his departure from the company, I’m told there were significant plans for a Matt Riddle / Drew McIntyre tag team. So much so, various merchandise items were designed with the team name……. “McRiddle.” This is not a joke

When the McRiddle name was initially teased, many fans brushed off as a moment of comedy that isn’t to be taken too seriously, particularly labels such as the ‘Glasbros’ and the ‘Edinbros’ also being suggested by Riddle and batted away by his partner.

Though, it seemed as if WWE were fully prepared to make ‘McRiddle’ an official thing, with Drew, who is a favourite of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, having to entertain Matt’s silly nature until he eventually chose to turn on the laidback babyface.

Name Drew McIntyre Date of Birth June 6, 1985 (age 38) Height 6ft 5" Weight 265lbs Debut 2001 Trained By Spinner McKenzie, Justin Richards, Mark Sloan & James Tighe Titles Won 2x WWE Championship, 1x NXT Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner

Whether this would’ve quite captured the magic of Riddle’s pairing with Randy Orton would’ve been an interesting point of development over the coming couple of weeks, but with The Original Bro now gone from the company, we won’t get to see how this could’ve played out.

Now, it seems as if Triprele H and WWE's creative team a likely to go ahead with the McIntyre heel turn, making it a slow transition as he continues to choose not to save The New Day and other various good guys from beatdowns on recent shows.

RELATED: WWE Raw: Fans spot subtle tease for CM Punk returnThe feeling among many fans is that when Drew does turn heel, which seems to be a matter of when and not if at this stage, he'll feud with Cody Rhodes, giving both men something to do in the run-in to WrestleMania XL next year.

As always, should more come out about what the plans were for Matt Riddle pre-WWE release, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.