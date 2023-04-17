Triple H scrapped plans for a WWE King of the Ring tournament because of Roman Reigns, it has been claimed by fans.

WWE announced last month that a King & Queen of the Ring pay-per-view would be taking place in Saudi Arabia on May 27, with men's and women's tournaments on the show.

However, that has changed, with the company announcing Night of Champions will return and take place instead in the Middle East next month.

Why did WWE change King & Queen of the Ring to Night of Champions?

WWE fans were incredibly excited to see the return of King of the Ring, as well as Queen of the Ring, so news that the tournaments had been scrapped was disappointing for many.

It seems like the likely reason Triple H changed his plans have now been revealed, and a lot of it has to do with Roman Reigns.

May 27 marks the 1000th day of Roman's run as Universal Champion, and WWE looks to be celebrating the incredible milestone at Night of Champions next month.

Many fans have speculated online, which you can check out for yourself by clicking here, that Triple H may have "scrapped" his plans for King of the Ring in order to make the show all about Roman.

To add credence to that, it was reported last week that WWE has internally "confirmed" that Reigns' next title match will be at Night of Champions, which you can read more about by clicking here.

When will WWE King & Queen of the Ring take place?

It's worth noting that it's also been speculated that the return to WWE of Vince McMahon, and his involvement in creative, could have had something to do with King & Queen of the Ring being scrapped.

Should the tournaments take place at another date this year, then it'll be clear that Vince's return had nothing to do with it, and the tournaments were just postponed due to Roman's incredible milestone.

At the time of writing, there's no word on whether or not King & Queen of the Ring will take place at some stage in 2023, but GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated with any potential new information on the matter.

