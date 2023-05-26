Triple H is said to be a big fan of one-third of The Brawling Brutes.

Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch have become absolute stalwarts of WWE weekly programming within the last six months and the Irishman’s pursuit of Intercontinental Championship triumph became a key point of interest for many between Clash At The Castle in September and WrestleMania almost two months ago.

As a unit, The Brawling Brutes have entertained the audience with their performances both in and outside the ring. Originally, the repackaging of Pete Dunne into Butch was met with criticism from the vast majority of WWE’s fans, who were disappointed to see the much-loved ‘Bruiserweight’ gimmick dropped for a seemingly stereotypical English character.

The star was called up to stand alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland following six successful years in both NXT and NXT UK. Dunne’s achievements include a lengthy United Kingdom Championship reign and catching the eye during two War Games spectacle matches.

Despite initial reservations over the company changing his presentation, ‘Butch’ has fitted seamlessly into his role on WWE’s main roster and, if the words of his former teammate Trent Seven is anything to go by, it appears as if Triple H holds the young star in high regard.

Appearing on ‘Touching Grass’, Seven has discussed how his former tag partner is viewed backstage, claiming that Butch is a consummate professional and this is heavily admired by both The Game and The Heartbreak Kid.

“Butch is a badass and Triple H sees it. I remember sat at Gorilla (Position) watching Triple H and Shawn (Michaels) watching Pete Dunne and marking (out). He is that good. That’s the point. Every footage you see of Pete Dunne, he’s working. That’s why he’s just the best. Go watch any Pete Dunne match. Not even the ones that are globally famous. There’s not one stage of it where he’s not 100% working, dedicated to getting everything he can out of every move, motion, facial, look, the way he walks to the corner. Everything about him is just hyper-concentrated professional performance.”

Butch, along with The Brawling Brutes, remained on the blue brand during WWE’s recent draft, so fans can expect to continue seeing the 29-year-old on Friday nights.

On last edition of SmackDown’s Butch’s teammate Sheamus set up a clash with Austin Theory, so the Brit will be supporting his Irish stable leader in his further chase of mid-card glory.