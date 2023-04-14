Triple H gave 'serious thought' to sending Dominik Mysterio to WWE NXT, it has been claimed.

Dominik is one of WWE's top heels right now, and has been since he joined Judgement Day back in September 2022.

However, prior to his turn, things weren't working out too well for Mysterio and WWE considered sending him to NXT.

What were WWE's plans for Dominik Mysterio?

As noted, at Clash in the Castle back in September 2022, WWE had Dominik turn heel on his father Rey and Edge, officially joining Raw's Judgement Day faction in the process.

The turn ended up being pivotal to Dominik's career, and he's now one of WWE's top heels, even being labelled by former UFC star Daniel Cormier as "the most hated man" in all of wrestling.

It seems like WWE was aware that things weren't working for Dominik, as the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Triple H considered sending him to NXT, via WrestleTalk.

While there is no chance of this happening now, before the decision to start the Rey vs. Dominik program, there was serious thought given to sending Dominik to NXT.

As the report notes, there's no way that Dominik will be sent to NXT now considering how well he is doing sinc eturning heel, establishing himself as a vital part of the WWE roster.

Triple H will be counting his lucky stars that Dominik wasn't sent to NXT, as he ended up being involved in one of the most highly-praised matches at WrestleMania 39 with his father, Rey.

Latest news on Dominik Mysterio

Dominik remains one of his WWE's featured performers, despite his loss to Rey at WrestleMania, and is set to be in action at the next pay-per-view event.

Triple H is planning on having Dominik team with Judgement Day stablemate Damian Priest as the pair take on Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny at Backlash in Puerto Rico for a huge celebrity match.

WWE could also add Finn Balor and Santos Escobar to the match, making it a six-man tag, but there is some "concern" about the Irishman within WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

