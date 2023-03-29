Triple H was technically able to bring Jon Moxley in for SummerSlam 2022, with the former WWE star revealing that he was working for AEW without a contract.

HHH had just become WWE's Chief Content Officer, and the opportunity was there for him to bring Moxley in, who was AEW World Champion at the time.

That didn't end up happening, with Moxley remaining with AEW, going on to sign a new multi-year contract with the promotion.

Was Jon Moxley going to return to WWE?

Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE, has been working with AEW since the promotion's first show in May 2019.

Moxley left WWE the month prior, with his contract expiring, and remains one of AEW's most important players to this day.

However, Moxley revealed on the latest Oral Sessions podcast that he wasn't under AEW contract last summer, and could have technically returned at SummerSlam, via Inside The Ropes.

The entire summer, I was not under contract with AEW. No contract. Free agent. I could have walked into SummerSlam that night with the AEW f***ing belt, if had I been so inclined.

It's unlikely that Moxley, who has been described as an "incredible talent". would have been interested in coming into WWE, despite Vince McMahon's departure the week prior.

Therefore, Triple H likely wouldn't have been able to get him to sign a contract even if he knew the former Shield member was a free agent.

Despite that, it's definitely interesting to note that Moxley was a free agent at the time, and should he have wanted to, would have been able to return to WWE.READ MORE: Logan Paul leaving WWE?: YouTube megastar reveals bombshell contract update

What happened at SummerSlam 2022?

Despite Moxley not showing up at SummerSlam 2022, the show was still a fantastic showcase of what WWE was going to look like under Triple H.

At the show, 'The Game' brought back Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to WWE, partnering them with Bayley, who also returned at the show after over a year out through injury.

The show also saw Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar in arguably the pair's best match together, retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the process.

The show took place just one week after Triple H became Chief Content Officer, so fans were reluctant to judge him for the show considering it was mainly booked by Vince McMahon.

