Triple H has already signed Eric Young to a contract with WWE, it has been claimed, despite the fact he's not debuted for the company yet.

Reports state that Young actually re-signed with WWE in late-2022, but has yet to be brought to TV or given plans for his return yet.

This comes after fans brought up WWE's recent 'hiring freeze', and questioned whether Young's rumoured return to the company might be called off.

Is Eric Young returning to WWE?

With Vince McMahon selling WWE to Endeavor, in a deal that will see the wrestling giant merge with UFC, the company has not signed any talent in 2023.

This means that some notable free agents, including Jay White, Brian Cage, Nick Aldis and Tama Tonga, all of whom Triple H reportedly holds interest in, haven't been able to sign with WWE.

Another free agent who is rumoured to be signing is Eric Young, but Fightful reports that the former SAniTy man won't be impacted by the hiring freeze, as he's been under contract for months now, via WrestleTalk.

We can confirm that Eric Young is with WWE and has been for quite some time. Young was recruited back in an wrestling capacity in 2022 by Triple H’s new regime just a few months after taking over. Young has been under WWE contract since as far back as November 1, but hasn’t appeared at all on screen, and we have yet to hear of him being backstage.

At the time of writing, there's no word on the plans Triple H has for Young, and fans have been given no indication on when they can expect to see the "underrated" star back on their screens.

Read More: WWE: Triple H had to deal with 'day from hell' with Raw last night

What other signings is WWE going to make?

As noted, WWE is in somewhat of a "hiring freeze" right now, with several free agents being snubbed over the last few weeks as the company's sale to Endeavor is officially completed.

The biggest miss was Jay White, who GIVEMESPORT reported was WWE-bound, with several in the company thinking they'd land him, which you can read more about by clicking here.

However, with so much uncertainty surrounding WWE right now, the deal with White fell through, and the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion ended up signing with AEW last week.

At the time of writing, there's no word on when WWE's hiring freeze is expected to end, and when Triple H is expected to be able to make additions to his roster once again.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.