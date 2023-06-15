It’s been reported that a promising AEW talent is on the radar of Triple H and the rest of WWE management.

It’s no secret that WWE and AEW are America’s top two wrestling companies, with fans often divided on which product they like more, especially given the different styles that each promotion prefers.

Despite only being around for four years to this point, All Elite Wrestling have an incredibly stacked roster, featuring the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, MJF and Adam Cole. Also, they have a plethora of young, promising in-ring talent that are waiting to reach their potential.

Which AEW star does WWE want to sign?

It’s noticeable just how many of Tony Khan’s roster have defected from WWE to AEW, though, in recent times, we’ve seen the first movement the other way. At WrestleMania 38, fans were shocked to see Cody Rhodes, a man who was originally an Executive Vice President of AEW, stroll down the ramp to take on Seth Rollins.

To WWE’s credit, the company have treated The American Nightmare almost perfectly since stealing him away from the company he helped to found. Within his return year, the star earned three clean victories over Seth Rollins, won the Royal Rumble and challenged for the company’s top prize at this year’s WrestleMania.

Despite Rhodes not coming out of ‘Mania with the gold, a very healthy precedent has been set meaning that other AEW talent may be tempted to make a similar jump, with WWE likely interested in some of their main competitor’s top and future stars.

Will Hook join WWE?

In fact, Twitter insider BWE (via Ringside News) is suggesting that WWE are interested in recruiting Hook, with Triple H and Shawn Michaels impressed by the young performer. Of course, Hook’s father Taz has worked with WWE in the past and the company have been keen on family connections in the past.

The report even indicates that Taz is open to the move and wants Hook, who has been described as someone with 'attitude', to make the switch.

“Personally; I think Hook is the easiest catch for WWE atm. Taz wants him to go. HBK and H wants him. I don't know about his contract. But I believe he could be the first of many.”

Interestingly, it’s noted that ‘many’ switches between WWE and AEW could be on the cards for the future.

Whether this specific move happens or not remains to be seen, especially with little known about Hook’s AEW contract, though, GiveMeSport will provide any updates on potential moves between companies as we hear more.